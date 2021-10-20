Chicago Bulls announce 2021-22 broadcast schedule

The Chicago Bulls today released their 2021-22 broadcast schedule. NBC Sports Chicago (NBCSCH) will be the television home and Audacy's 670 AM The Score will serve as the radio home for all local broadcast Bulls basketball games during the 2021-22 season.

NBCSCH will carry 79 regular season games. "Bulls Pregame Live" will air prior to every game on NBCSCH, with "Bulls Postgame Live" immediately following each contest. In addition, every Bulls game will be live streamed. Bulls telecasts airing on NBCSCH will be made available to authenticated NBCSCH subscribers via NBCSportsChicago.com and "MyTeams by NBC Sports" app. Bulls TV play-by-play man Adam Amin and former Bull Stacey King will serve as the primary color commentary for each game.

Audacy’s 670 The Score will serve as the team's flagship radio station. The agreement includes all Bulls home preseason, regular and postseason games, as well as pre and postgame programming. Bulls radio play-by-play and Chicagoland Sports Hall of Famer Chuck Swirsky and former Bull Bill Wennington will provide analysis for each game.

TUDN, a division of Univision Communications, is the global leader in Spanish Language Sports Content and once again the proud partner of Los Bulls. Listen to all 41 home games in Spanish at TUDN, Univision Sports Radio Chicago 1200AM. www.tudn.com

For a printable version of the Bulls' 2021-22 schedule, click here.