Chicago Bulls' 2022 Summer League Schedule Announced

The NBA announced today the game and broadcast schedules for NBA 2K23 Summer League 2022, which will take place July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Below is Chicago's game schedule, starting with their opening game against the Dallas Mavericks on July 8.

July 8: Mavericks at Bulls, 3 pm CT (ESPNU)

July 10: Bulls at Knicks, 4 pm CT (ESPN2)

July 12: Bulls at Raptors, 4 pm CT (NBA-TV)

July 14: Bulls at Hornets, 4 pm CT (ESPN2)

