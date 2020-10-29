Chicago Board of Elections utilizing United Center as Election Day polling place

ANNOUNCEMENT FROM THE CHICAGO BOARD OF ELECTIONS

CHICAGO – On November 3, 2020, the Chicago Board of Elections will utilize the United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks, as an Election Day Voting Super Site for the first time in the arena's history. In partnership with the United Center, the Chicago Board of Elections is expanding safe and accessible voting options and designating the United Center as an additional option for Chicago voters.

"We are proud to partner with the United Center to make voting even easier for Chicagoans on Election Day," said Chicago Board of Election Chairwoman Marisel Hernandez. "We're encouraging everyone to plan their vote – whether that's by mail, early in person, or in person on Election Day – there are multiple options and we hope Chicagoans will choose the option most convenient for them to vote."

On Election Day, the United Center, located at 1901 W. Madison, will be open to all Chicago voters from 6:00AM – 7:00PM CT and will provide same-day voter registration, Vote by Mail ballot return, and in-person voting.

"The United Center has long served as a gathering place for our city, and we are proud that it will be used this year as a voting location for the first time in its history. Together, the Blackhawks, Bulls, and United Center are happy to play our part and offer our arena to further civic engagement in our communities and expand voting opportunities for Chicago residents," said Co-Chairmen of the United Center Joint Venture Jerry Reinsdorf, Chicago Bulls Chairman, and Rocky Wirtz, Chicago Blackhawks Chairman. "The partnership from the City of Chicago and the Chicago Board of Elections was instrumental in bringing this Super Site to life, and we also want to thank the arena staff working tirelessly to provide Chicagoans another convenient and socially-distanced option to vote."

All COVID-19 safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois Department of Public Health will be in place at the United Center, and voters can expect to see 6 feet of distance between polling stations, plexiglass dividers, and hand sanitizer, with masks available as needed.

The Chicago Board of Elections encourages everyone to make a plan to vote this election. If voters plan to register in-person on Election Day, they'll need two forms of identification, at least one of which shows the voter's current address. The United Center will also have a Secured Drop Box available for voters to return Vote by Mail ballots in their signed, sealed Ballot Return Envelope.

To access the polling place, voters will be directed to park in Lot K (gate off Adams Street) and enter via the South Atrium Entrance.

Plan your vote at ChicagoElections.gov and learn more about the Uniter Center Super Site at UnitedCenter.com/VOTE or by following the United Center on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.