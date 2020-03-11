Chandler Hutchison Injury Update

Bulls forward Chandler Hutchison will undergo arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday, March 17, to treat the acromioclavicular joint injury of his right shoulder. He originally sustained the injury on Nov. 27 after a direct blow in the game at the Golden State Warriors. Hutchison then reinjured his right shoulder in the game at the Washington Wizards on Feb. 11. He has continued to experience acromioclavicular joint pain despite undergoing a four-week period of prescribed rest and therapy, and surgery is deemed the appropriate course of action. The projected recovery time is 12-16 weeks.