Chandler Hutchison Injury Update

Hutchison sustained an acute injury to a sesamoid bone in his right foot, and will be placed in a walking boot for 2-4 weeks.
Posted: Jan 26, 2019

Bulls forward Chandler Hutchison sustained an acute injury to a sesamoid bone in his right foot in the game vs. Atlanta on Jan. 23. He will be placed in a walking boot for 2-4 weeks, and will be re-examined after the All-Star Break.

Hutchison, the 22nd-overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft, has played in 44 games (14 starts) for Chicago this season with averages of 5.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per game.

