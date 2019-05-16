Getting to Know: Cam Reddish

BIRTHDAY: September 1, 1999

HOMETOWN: Norristown, Pennsylvania

COLLEGE: Duke (Freshman)

HEIGHT: 6'8"

WEIGHT: 218 lb.

POSITION: SG/SF

AVERAGES: 13.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL

ABOUT CAM REDDISH: Reddish is a versatile player who can play multiple positions. He possesses great size (with a 7'1" wingspan) and is a good shooter – an extremely important trait in today's league. Reddish played on a stacked Duke team with fellow lottery prospects Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, and often deferred to his teammates throughout the season, playing a more supporting role. Reddish flashed his scoring potential when he stepped into a more featured role – in a game against hated rival UNC, Williamson suffered an injury in the first minute of the game, and Reddish filled in admirably, scoring 27 points to lead the Blue Devils in his absence. He had problems with consistency at Duke but given his size and skills, Reddish has a real chance to be an impactful NBA player

Fun Fact: Reddish represented the US, playing under coach John Calipari, in the FIBA 2017 U19 World Cup in Egypt, taking home the bronze medal.