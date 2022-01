The Chicago Bulls announced that the team has waived guard Devon Dotson (Duh-VAWN DOT-son).

Dotson, signed to a two-way contract on Aug. 13, 2021, appeared in 11 games with Chicago this season where he averaged 2.6 ppg and 1.4 apg in 7.7 mpg. He originally signed a two-way contract with the Bulls on Nov. 19, 2020.