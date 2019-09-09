Bulls waive Blakeney

The Chicago Bulls have waived guard Antonio Blakeney.

During his time with Chicago, Blakeney appeared in 76 games and averaged 7.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 15.0 minutes per game. He shot .406 from the field, .357 from long range and .696 from the foul line. Prior to signing his first NBA contract with the Bulls on July 19, 2018, Blakeney first signed with Chicago as a free agent on a Two-Way contract on July 14, 2017.

Chicago's roster now stands at 16