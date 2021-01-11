Bulls vs. Celtics game postponed
Game will be rescheduled for a later date
NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 – The National Basketball Association games scheduled for tonight between the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Arena and tomorrow between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls at United Center have been postponed in accordance with the league's Health and Safety Protocols.
The NBA and NBPA will be meeting today about modifying the league's Health and Safety Protocols.
