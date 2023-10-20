Bulls Unveil Three New Murals Ahead of 2023-24 Season  

CHICAGO – The Chicago Bulls unveiled three new murals that showcase different elements of the Bulls brand in Pilsen, West Loop and West Town ahead of the 2023-24 season. Each mural was hand-painted and designed by a local muralist to showcase different elements of the Bulls brand. The murals are part of the organization’s continued focus to connect with fans in Chicago, creating memorable off-the-court experiences and highlighting the brand through different mediums.

1856 S. Ashland Avenue in Pilsen, painted by Fedz

180 N. Jefferson Street in West Loop, painted by Kate Lewis

1601 W. Chicago Avenue in West Town, painted by Max Sansing

The Bulls believe in the power of public art and have a long history of collaborating with artists both locally and around the world. For the past two years, the Bulls have hosted the Art of the Game, an immersive art show at Bulls Fest, and for six years, they have given out a series of limited-edition hats designed by artists around the globe as part of their BMO Hat Series. Most recently, the Bulls teamed up with Yollicalli Art Reach and their Summer Street Art program to support 15 Latiné high-school students who were prompted to design and paint a mural that represents both Bulls and Latiné culture.

Artist, Kate Lewis, shared what fans should look for in her mural, saying, “There’s a lot going on in this mural, so it might be easy to overlook that the far-left side filled with geometric designs is actually the layout of a basketball court.” She continued, “The basketballs on the bottom right are rolling forward to symbolize the ‘future,’ as is the young Bulls fan growing into a Bulls player. There are boundary breaks where the players are shooting their basketballs into the hoop centered over the entire design, and where the CTA train plows forward through the mural.”

Artist, Max Sansing, shared how, “The spirit of competition and determination to push yourself to the limit” was his inspiration for this Chicago Bulls mural. He added that the mural connects with the spirit of Chicago because, “We are a tough, no-nonsense people who take every obstacle head on.”

The Pilsen mural created by Fedz was inspired by the raw emotion and support of the Chicago Bulls fanbase. Fedz believes that his mural will connect with the people of Chicago because, “The Chicago Bulls have always been a staple in the community with an extraordinarily diverse fanbase, which I feel are represented within the piece. From children to men and women, we all carry that Bulls spirit inside.”