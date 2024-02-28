Bulls struggle shooting, fall to Pistons 105-95

You figured the Bulls had a shot on Tuesday. After all, they were coming off a hot shot victory in New Orleans, one of their best of the season. And this was the eight-win Detroit Pistons, so talk about shooting blanks. They’d lost 28 straight earlier this season and still were taking a shot at the worst record in league history, 9-73. So a shot in the arm for the Bulls with a chance to get within two games of .500 with two more home games this week?

OK, OK, you know what’s coming.

This one wasn’t supposed to be a shot in the dark, but it surprisingly was the Pistons who turned off the lights on the Bulls with a 105-95 victory as the Bulls shot—wait for it— two of 29 on threes, one of the worst shooting performances in league history and actually the worst for a team attempting that many threes.

“Certainly two for 29 is,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan stammered a bit. ”If you look at our starters, they were one for whatever it was (24, Nikola Vučević making the only one). It’s a total outlier game in terms of that kind of shooting, especially from these guys.

“I did think to a certain extent the frustration got in a little bit,” Donovan acknowledged, especially about six of 23 overall fourth quarter shooting and no charge from behind this time. “Our guys competed and played hard (11 steals and 15 offensive rebounds, so they did), but there were those plays you had to have in a game where the margins were so small and it was a struggle kind of game for both teams to score; baskets didn’t come easy. A few plays in transition hurt us, second chance points; they made some timely threes. (It’s) almost embracing the difficulty and struggle. An outlier game for us shooting and that happens sometimes, but you have to find some different ways.”

The Bulls almost did despite the uncanny inefficiency with the steals and defensive pressure, especially from Alex Caruso, who had five steals and now is one of four NBA players with at least 65 steals and 55 blocks, joining Victor Wembanyama, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Scottie Barnes, all considerably taller and longer, if not as good looking in a head band.

But Caruso suffered what looked like a sprained ankle early in the fourth quarter that the team later determined was a hamstring problem. He did return briefly, but Donovan lifted him because Donovan said he didn’t like the way he was moving.

The hope is that it’s a one shot deal and he’ll be ready for Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Yes, but 6.9 percent on threes?

That’s frightening, and for me as well because it reminds me of my grades on my Spanish language papers in high school.

Heck, I thought estúpido at the top was encouragement.

This was no laughing matter as the Bulls record fell to 27-31, but it almost was a parting shot for Bulls recent sharpshooter Ayo Dosunmu, who was 21 for 36 on threes (58 percent) the last six games.

“I was like laughing in my head because when you look at it what were we, two for 30 (29)? That’s just crazy,” said Dosunmu, who had eight points and was four of 14 overall. “When will that happen? You take it; it’s the beauty of basketball. Some nights six for six or seven for seven, and some nights the ball doesn’t go in. So that’s when you have to really focus in on details and grind it out, get to free throw line, get more stops than usual. Shots aren’t always going to fall; that’s the way it goes. We got some great looks. It was (almost) amusing to see the great looks we got that didn’t fall.”

There was a novel called The Gang that Couldn’t Shoot Straight, a roman à clef by columnist Jimmy Breslin, who was New York’s answer to Mike Royko. The book was about an inept organized crime family and a would be capo about whom Breslin wrote “couldn't run a gas station at a profit even if he stole the customers’ cars.”

The Bulls couldn’t shoot straight against the Pistons, but they were hardly inept.

DeMar DeRozan probably made the highlight play of the season with a driving 360-degree reverse layup score—on a bank shot, of course—running the baseline. He matched Vučević with a team high 25 points.

Vučević perhaps was making the athletic Jalen Duren consider his career choice with a deep bag of veteran tricks, runners, floaters, jumpers, drop steps in the lane, twists and turns that had the Pistons young center twirling like a ballet class tryout.

Vučević and DeRozan each had 17 first half points, and the Bulls appeared to have control of the game.

After Detroit opened with a 17-14 edge, DeRozan scored nine points and Andre Drummond added a pair of dunks for a 29-22 Bulls lead after one quarter. Drummond, often playing in tandem with Vučević, contributed 20 points and 11 rebounds. And while the Pistons, 9-49, are not a good three-point shooting team and had their own two of nine first quarter on threes, the Bulls can’t get many threes up playing Vucevic with Drummond and DeRozan. Which thus puts more pressure and demands on Dosunmu and Coby White, the latter cooling off lately. He was two of 14 overall against Detroit and six of 23 on threes since the All-Star break and 29 percent the last six games.

Though White also continues to give above and beyond with all the injuries (Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams, Torrey Craig) with more than 41 minutes Tuesday and half his games the last six weeks playing at least 40 minutes. But White rejected the fatigue thesis.

“Nah, the minutes ain't catching up,” White insisted. “I think we all got good looks. We just didn’t hit. Just wasn’t our night shoot. The ball just is not going in right now for me. It’s been an adjustment (being an offensive focus), something different. Like I always say, it’s a challenge and I’m going to take it head on and grow from it and learn from it and get better each and every day. I can’t do as much as I want working out wise because of the minutes and stuff; spending more time with recovery. It’s a challenge and adjustment and I want to keep getting better.”

The Bulls, nevertheless, still seemed like this was their game to win, though they don’t take these things easy even against a team like the Pistons. The Pistons are the model for why the Bulls probably don’t want another rebuilding project. Cade Cunningham is really good. He led them with 26 points, but has been injured most of his young career.

These baby bodies don’t do well in NBA life.

The Pistons probably had more highlight driving dunks in the first half than the Bulls have in a month. But Caruso kept Cunningham and Jaden Ivey running to the officials constantly about that bad man Caruso continually taking their toys. Caruso one time took the ball from Ivey near midcourt and dashed away for a two-hand dunk, knocked it off Cunningham another possession and saved it almost out of bounds to himself. It’s the problem with these young teams of high fliers like the Pistons. They are exciting to watch, but all coming into the NBA at 19 or 20 years old just are not accustomed to competing at that level.

So the Bulls still had a 10-point lead late in the first half until a Pistons flurry with a Cunningham three and it was 55-50 Bulls at halftime. Which actually was a bit worrisome given it looked like Detroit was badly outplayed.

The Pistons did get some three-point shooting going in the third quarter, if not actually calling their shots. There was a 25-10 Detroit run in there, but the Pistons followed that with consecutive possessions turnovers throwing passes wildly out of bounds to no one. So trailing 79-77 after three quarters for the Bulls didn’t seem like a time to panic against a team like that.

“I am hoping what we learn from this is it wasn’t like we were down 25 because of (the shooting), right?” said Donovan. “I thought the loose balls, the hustle plays, the transition. We still had opportunities to overcome it. I’ve always talked about the things we can control.

“I thought it was a physical game on both sides, and when you are not shooting the ball well and things are not going your way shooting the ball you have to manufacture other things to try to offset that and your margin for error really shrinks,” Donovan added. “Even the way we shot the ball midway through, it was a four or five-point game. It wasn’t like we were playing from down 20, and we could have been. Obviously, there were things they did well to stay in the game, but when you shoot the ball like that you have to do a lot of things to offset it.”

The Bulls did some; just not enough.

They forced 20 Pistons turnovers for 25 points while committing just six. They had 15 offensive rebounds—six for Drummond—and 18-10 on second chance points. They led on inside points 50-42 and despite one of 16 three-point shooting in the first half they still were shooting 51 percent overall in the half.

Which suggests maybe they need to defy the NBA’s current convention and just play to their strength, which is the dreaded mid-range game.

Hey, give it a shot?

“We are not the best three-point shooting team, obviously, but two is really low,” noted Vučević. “We really struggled there; it was a big difference, especially at the end of the game.

“Today’s NBA you have to make more threes than sometimes we do,” Vučević added. “Some teams we play get up a lot and it makes it a lot more difficult, like the Boston game. We need to shoot and make more threes. Tonight, obviously, a very bad shooting night for us and it adds up. We just have to knock em’ down.”

But down went the Bulls in the fourth quarter after Caruso departed on a Pistons open three for an 82-80 lead as Caruso lay on the court.

The Bulls immediately tied the score on an acrobatic Drummond score, a phrase you don’t hear often. And it wasn’t like the Pistons were delivering shots across the bow for the Bulls. Detroit was seven of 21 overall shooting in the fourth quarter. But the Bulls wore out and after Dosunmu fouled Cunningham on a three with 5:38 left and he made all three for a 95-87 lead—like Donovan said still just seven with almost six minutes—the Bulls missed five consecutive attempts and had no shot from there.

Which also exhausted my collection of idioms for now. Hey, I gave it my best shot. Yes, I, too, can be exhausting.

Got a question for Sam?

Submit your question to Sam at asksam@bulls.com