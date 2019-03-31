Bulls sign Sampson to 10-day contract

The Bulls have signed forward JaKarr Sampson to a 10-day contract as a Call-Up from Chicago’s G League affiliate the Windy City Bulls, pursuant to the NBA’s hardship roster rules.

Sampson (6-9, 215) appeared in 24 games this season for Windy City, posting averages of 21.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.17 blocks in 30.2 minutes per game. In Windy City’s first franchise playoff game on March 27 versus the Westchester Knicks, Sampson posted 15 points to go along with eight rebounds and a game-high three blocks in the loss. Prior to Chicago, he spent the 2017-18 season with the Sacramento Kings as a Two-Way player. He played in 22 games (6 starts) and averaged 4.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.00 blocks per game in 15.6 minutes per contest for the Kings. Sampson also saw G League action with the Reno Bighorns where he appeared in 35 games (33 starts) and put up averages of 17.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.06 steals in 28.7 minutes per game. A veteran with three years of NBA experience, Sampson holds career averages of 5.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in 169 contests (78 starts). A native of Cleveland, Sampson spent his first two NBA seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets after being named the 2013 Big East Rookie of the Year at St. John’s University.

Sampson will wear No. 41.