Bulls Sign Rookies Dosunmu and Simonović

The Chicago Bulls have signed rookie guard Ayo Dosunmu (38th-overall pick in 2021) and rookie center Marko Simonović (44th-overall pick in 2020). In accordance with team policy, terms of the contracts were not released.

Dosunmu (6-5, 200) played three seasons of basketball at Illinois and capped his collegiate career with averages of 20.1 points (21st in the nation), 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists (2nd in Big Ten) and 1.1 steals over 28 games in 2020-21. He is the only NCAA player over the last 11 seasons to post averages of at least 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Dosunmu scored 21 points with career highs of 12 rebounds and 12 assists against Wisconsin on Feb. 8, and he scored a career-high 36 points at Missouri on Dec. 12. Originally from Chicago, he was named a 2020-21 consensus All-America First Team selection, was the 2020-21 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year and was a 2020-21 unanimous All-Big Ten First Team choice. He was a 2019-20 All-Big Ten First Team selection by media and Second Team pick by coaches. Over his college career, Dosunmu shot .470 from the field, .344 from three and .750 from the free throw line.

Simonović (6-11, 220) continued his career overseas during the 2020-21 season after being drafted by the Bulls, playing for KK Mega Basket. He posted averages of 15.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting .484 from the field, .322 from three and .774 from the free throw line in 35 games (29 starts). The native of Montenegro scored a season-high 28 points as a starter vs. KK Borac Cacak on Feb. 28 on 9-of-18 shooting, including a mark of 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. He posted a career-high 20 rebounds to go along with 19 points on June 11 vs. KK Crvena Zvezda, and Simonović's career-high in scoring came on Feb. 13, 2020, vs. KK Sloboda Uzice with 32 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the field. In 2020-21, Simonović was named MVP for Adriatic League Liga ABA Rounds 1 and 19, and to the 2020-21 Adriatic League Liga ABA Top 5.