Bulls sign Rawle Alkins to two-way contract

The Chicago Bulls have signed guard Rawle Alkins (RAW-lee ALL-kins) to a Two-Way contract. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Alkins (6-5, 220), who went undrafted in 2018, played two seasons at Arizona. He was named a Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention his sophomore season and was also a Pac-12 All-Freshman Team member in 2016-17. In his career at Arizona, he averaged 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 60 games (57 starts) with the Wildcats, scoring a career-high 26 points in a win at New Mexico (12/16/17), on 9-of-11 shooting (.818), including a 3-3 mark from the 3-point line.

The Brooklyn, N.Y., native appeared in six games (4 starts) for the Toronto Raptors MGM Resorts Summer League squad this year and averaged 9.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.33 steals in 21.3 minutes per contest.

Alkins will wear No. 20 for the Bulls.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have two Two-Way players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A Two-Way player for the Bulls will provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Windy City Bulls – but can spend up to 45 days with Chicago, not including any time prior to the start of Windy City’s training camp and after the conclusion of their season.