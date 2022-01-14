Bulls sign Malcolm Hill to 10-day contract

The Chicago Bulls announced that the team has signed forward Malcolm Hill to a 10-day contract pursuant to the NBA's COVID-related hardship allowance. He will wear jersey number 14.



Hill (6-6, 225) is being called up from the Birmingham Squadron of the NBA G League, where he has averaged 16.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.57 steals in 31.6 minutes per game through 14 games (12 starts). He was previously signed to a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 22, 2021, and saw action in three games, averaging 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.33 steals in 15.3 minutes per game.



The native of Belleville, Ill., played college basketball at the University of Illinois for our years from 2013-14 to 2016-17 and averaged 13.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.2 minutes per game over 137 games (112 starts). He was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team two times (2016, 2017). Hill went undrafted in 2017 and played five seasons of international basketball before returning to the States and joining the Squadron this season.

