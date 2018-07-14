Bulls sign Jabari Parker

The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has signed forward Jabari Parker. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

A Chicago native, Parker (6-8, 250) was selected second overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2014 NBA Draft and has played all four seasons in Milwaukee. During his tenure with the Bucks, Parker appeared in 183 games and averaged 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.00 steals in 30.7 minutes per game and shot .490 from the field, .352 from downtown and .747 from the free throw line.

“Jabari is a 23-year-old player who is a natural fit with our young core, and is a proven scorer at the NBA level. We look forward to welcoming him back to his hometown,” said Gar Forman, Chicago Bulls General Manager.

The Bulls also announced the release of guard Julyan Stone and forward Paul Zipser.