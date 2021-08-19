Bulls sign free agents Bradley, Green, and Dotson

The Chicago Bulls announced that the team has signed center Tony Bradley, re-signed forward Javonte Green, and re-signed guard Devon Dotson to a Two-Way contract. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

Bradley (6-10, 260) was the 28th selection in the 2017 NBA Draft to the L.A. Lakers but was then moved to the Utah Jazz in a Draft-night trade. He played for Utah for three seasons before splitting time between Philadelphia and Oklahoma City in 2020-21, where he averaged career-highs of 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds over 42 games. Bradley grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds to go along with 11 points on Jan. 9, 20201 vs. Denver. He owns career NBA averages of 5.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting .649 from the field.

Green (6-4, 205) came to Bulls via trade with the Boston Celtics on March 25, 2021. He saw action in 16 games for Chicago after the trade and averaged 2.6 points and 1.2 rebounds in 8.0 minutes per game. Green signed with Boston as a free agent in July 2019 and has career NBA averages of 3.5 points and 1.8 rebounds with .509 shooting from the field in 10.6 minutes per game over 89 games (4 starts). He recorded his most productive game as a Bull on May 13, 2021, vs. Toronto, playing 12:32, shooting 4-of-6 (.667) from the field, including 2-of-3 (.667) from the 3-point arc for 10 points.

Dotson (6-2, 185) will split time between the Chicago Bulls and its G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, in 2021-22. He went undrafted in 2020 but signed on with Chicago for the 2020-21 season on a Two-Way contract. With the Bulls, he averaged 2.1 points and 0.5 rebounds through 11 games while shooting .524 from the field. Dotson was assigned to the Canton Charge last season in order to participate in the G League Bubble, and he averaged 13.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists over 10 games while shooting .467 from the field. Dotson played college basketball at Kansas, and he ended his Jayhawks career just shy of 1,000 career points with 986 and earned Wooden Award All-America honor among other accolades.