Bulls sign free agents

The Chicago Bulls announced that the team has signed free agent forwards Tyler Cook, Alize (AL-iz-zay) Johnson and Stanley Johnson, and guards Matt Thomas and Ethan Thompson. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

Cook (6-8, 255) has two years of experience in the NBA, splitting time between the Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons. He has averaged 4.0 points and 2.4 rebounds in 45 games.

Alize Johnson (6-7, 212) was selected by the Indiana Pacers 50th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. He played the next two seasons with the Pacers and the 2020-21 season for the Brooklyn Nets. Over his career, he has averaged 2.9 points and 3.2 rebounds in 49 games.

Stanley Johnson (6-6, 242) was the eighth-overall selection by the Detroit Pistons in the 2015 NBA Draft. The six-year NBA veteran owns career averages of 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in 371 games (77 starts) over his time with the Pistons, Pelicans and Raptors. He was a 2013-14 McDonald's All American before playing one season at Arizona in 2014-15.

Thomas (6-4, 190) has two years of NBA experience with the Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz, with career averages of 4.0 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game in 86 games while shooting .444 from the field, .413 from three and .808 from the free throw line. The guard out of Iowa State went undrafted in 2019, but he signed on with the Raptors as a free agent.

Thompson (6-5, 195) went undrafted out of Oregon State University in 2021, but he played for the Bulls on their MGM Resorts NBA Summer League roster and averaged 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists over five games in the tournament. Over his four-year career with the Beavers, Thompson played in 127 games (all starts) and averaged 13.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.