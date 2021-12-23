Bulls Sign Ersan Ilyasova & Mac McClung to 10-Day Contracts

The Chicago Bulls announced that the team has signed forward Ersan Ilyasova and guard Mac McClung to 10-day contracts pursuant to the NBA's COVID-related hardship allowance.

Ilyasova (6-9, 235) is a 13-year NBA veteran with stops in Milwaukee, Detroit, Orlando, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Utah. Drafted 36th overall by the Bucks in 2005, he made his NBA debut in the 2006-07 season, and then played two seasons overseas in 2007-08 and 2008-09 before coming back to the NBA in 2009-10. He owns career NBA averages of 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 23.0 minutes per game over 825 games (424 starts). Ilyasova has shot .443 from the field in his career, as well as .367 from three and .777 from the free throw line.

Most recently with the Jazz in 2020-21, he averaged 3.8 points through 17 games. Ilyasova played a career-high 82 games in 2016-17 as he moved between the Thunder, 76ers and Hawks. He also posted a near career-high 13.1 points per game that season. His career high season in scoring came in 2012-13 as a member of the Bucks with 13.2 points per game. Ilyasova has eight season of postseason experience, including a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals with Milwaukee in 2019. He has averaged 7.7 points and 5.5 rebounds over 52 playoff games (25 starts). Ilyasova was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on March 11, 2012, and he has been top-5 in the NBA in 3-point percentage two times: 2011-12 (2nd, .455) and 2012-13 (4th, .444).

McClung (6-2, 185) joins the Bulls from the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League, where he has started all 13 games in which he's played this season, averaging 19.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.15 steals per game. After going undrafted in 2021, he joined the L.A. Lakers' Summer League squad and played in five games during the Las Vegas tournament with averages of 4.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. McClung then played in three games with the Lakers in the 2021 preseason, averaging 1.3 points per game, before being waived on Oct. 13.

McClung played his first two years at the collegiate level with Georgetown before transferring to Texas Tech ahead of the 2020-21 season, where he posted averages of 15.5 points and 2.1 assists over 29 games (29 starts) and was named an AP All-American Honorable Mention.

Ilyasova will wear number 77 and McClung will wear number 00.