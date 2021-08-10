Bulls Sign Alex Caruso

The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has signed guard Alex Caruso. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Caruso (6-5, 186) won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, and he averaged 6.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 24.8 minutes per game over six games during that postseason run. He signed a Two-Way contract with the Lakers in 2017 before being signed to a free agent contract with the team in 2019. During his time in the NBA, he has averaged 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 184 games (19 starts). As a starter, his averages jump to 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Caruso got his start in the G League with the Oklahoma City Blue in 2016-17, and also saw time with the South Bay Lakers in 2017-18 and 2018-19. In 106 games in the G League (97 starts), he averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds 6.0 assists and 2.11 steals per game.