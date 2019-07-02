Bulls Sign Adam Mokoka to Two-Way Contract

The Chicago Bulls have signed guard Adam Mokoka to a Two-Way contract. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Mokoka (6-5, 190) was an international early entry candidate for the 2019 NBA Draft. The Paris native most recently played for Mega Bemax in Serbia, where he posted averages of 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.28 steals through 32 games (32 starts) in the 2018-19 season. He also played professionally for BCM Gravelines in France's Pro A division from 2015-16 to 2017-18 and won the LNB Pro A Best Young Player award in 2018.

Mokoka will wear No. 20 for the Bulls.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have two Two-Way players on their rosters at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season rosters. A Two-Way player for the Bulls will provide services to the team's G League affiliate – the Windy City Bulls – but can spend up to 45 days with Chicago, not including any time prior to the start of Windy City's training camp and after the conclusion of its season.