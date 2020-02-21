Bulls Schedule Update

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 – The National Basketball Association today announced the Jan. 28 game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers, which was postponed, has been rescheduled for Thu., April 9 at 10:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. The game will be televised by TNT.

Three other games were rescheduled as part of this process:

The Chicago Bulls at Clippers game originally scheduled for Wed., April 8 will be played on Mon., April 6 at 10 p.m. ET.

The Golden State Warriors at Lakers game originally scheduled for Thu., April 9 will be played on Tue., April 7 at 10 p.m. ET and will remain televised on TNT.

The Bulls at Lakers game originally scheduled for Tue., April 7 will be played on Wed., April 8 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

In addition, the Clippers at Utah Jazz game on Tue., April 7 will no longer be televised by TNT.