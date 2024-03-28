Bulls run past Pacers 125-99

This time the names fit. Indiana’s pace Wednesday was slowed while Chicago was bullish.

The result was if not 48 minutes of hell, a hellish 44 minutes for the Indiana Pacers as the Bulls became the first team the season to hold the highest scoring team in the league to below 100 points in a potent 125-99 Bulls victory.

“They seemed a little tired, but we played well; we covered for each other,” said Alex Caruso, who as usual covered the best opponent and pretty much for everyone with 12 points, seven rebounds and starting at point guard a game high seven assists while making sure Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton didn’t have near that many. “We didn’t have any of those lapses where we gave up a slip-out layup or somebody forgot to rotate or didn't battle for the rebound. For the most part, other than a few minutes in the second quarter, we were pretty consistent.

“Tonight I had seven assists; some nights I have two,” noted Caruso, who started the game in a forceful facilitating role combining with Nikola Vučević for several scores.

Orlando Vooch was back!

And Caruso as the only player in the NBA with more than 100 made threes, 100 steals and 60 blocks has finally given the Bulls their long missing 3-and-D player.

“I’m a guy who feels the flow of the game and plays through it to win in the end,” said Caruso. “Tonight was one of those games. I had three or four assists in the first five minutes of the game playing through the flow. Me and Vooch had a couple of good pocket passes; he got going early. The game is going to tell me what to do. (Starting aggressively) was something I was trying to talk to the guys about, setting the tone instead of just going out there and seeing the game and figuring out what the game is going to be. (Instead) dictating it, and I think we did that for 44 minutes of the game other than the beginning of the third quarter. And that’s why we won. Being consistent with our effort and discipline, knowing the assignments, keeping guys off the free throw line. If we can do that consistently we are a good defensive team. We’ve had some slippage in that area, but we know we can do it right.”

The Bulls did Wednesday in stopping the hot Pacers, who were finishing off a long Western Conference road trip in which they were averaging 131 points and had won three of four.

But that’s all part of the NBA, and the Bulls never much gave the Pacers a chance to enjoy being back in the Midwest with a 20-3 second quarter run that mostly ended the game. It enabled the Bulls to lead 64-43 at halftime. And despite those few uncertain third quarter minutes, the Bulls still led 87-74 going into the fourth quarter and by 24 a few minutes later.

“Teams are going to make runs, so I was happy the way our guys responded,” said Bulls coach Billy Donovan. “I didn’t expect it was going to go from 21 to 25 to 29. There’s going to be ebbs and flows. Once we gathered our composure we responded well. I thought we really were very connected defensively; there was really good communication. I thought the way they helped each other was important with (Indiana) being such a hard team to guard with all the points they score. I know it was a tough trip for them coming from where there were coming from, but that happens in the course of the season. I thought (we) responded coming out that last game against Washington. It was good to see them collectively (do so) as a group.”

DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 27 points and apparently influenced from his new TV show by first guest Draymond Green got another technical foul for disagreeing about the rules. Andre Drummond also got one so DeRozan apparently wouldn’t feel isolated. Vučević added 22 points and 12 rebounds, Coby White had 18 points and Ayo Dosunmu had 17. Drummond scored 14.

But Woo’s back, and the streak the Bulls playfully call Woo, Javonte Green, made his return Bulls appearance on a 10-day contract with five points and four rebounds.

Which hardly told the story.

There was a warm welcome from the home United Center fans when he entered in the second quarter, and then the volume turned up from the impact Green delivered in that game changing second quarter stretch. In 19 overall minutes, Green finished the game with a team-high plus-26.

“You know what you’re getting every single time you put him on the court, a bunch of energy,” said Donovan. “I felt like it may be a game because of (Pascal) Siakam and Haliburton and Ayo not feeling well we’d need an energy body on one of those two guys. I knew he’d play really hard. I’m happy for him because to go through what he went through with the knee injury and having to go to the G League. That was probably pretty humbling, especially for his time here (when) he performed so well. He moved into the starting lineup, he was a guy who really complemented the starters. And then for him to go down like he did and almost start over again, for me personally with the journey he has had to go through I’m really happy for him.”

It’s been that way for so long for the humble, unassuming yet relentless undrafted former varsity football player from Radford College who played several years in Europe and then worked his way to the NBA through Summer League, back to the G League and then after seemingly earning a place with the Bulls as a hustling forward indicative of the Bulls style of play, Green needed knee surgery. Passing 30 last summer, the NBA passed. So he again went to the G League to prove himself yet again, this time with Golden State, and a back with the Bulls Wednesday just like old times with legs and heart that seem forever young.

“I had butterflies,” Green admitted about his return. “Then I knew I had to go in there and do what they came to see. It means a lot; this city gave me an opportunity. I know the type of city Chicago is and the type of players that they like. The love they showed was a great feeling.

“It’s been a struggle playing at a high level and that going out the window again and (being in) the G League,” Green admitted. “San Francisco, the training staff there, was very patient with me. We figured out the best route to come back to be as close to 100% as I could, so shout out to them too for showing me the way. I feel (the persistence) came from my childhood, seeing your parents struggle and seeing how resilient she (Mom) was every time the door was shut in her face. She always had that resilience to bounce back and not let her emotions get into it, bring it down on her kids. She always had a smile on her face, and to this day she is still the same person, and I feel that came from her, that focus on what you can change.”

The Bulls, especially, changed their arc, at least for now, breaking their three-game losing streak to be 35-38. They remain in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, a game and a half ahead of Atlanta and four games behind Philadelphia. Indiana fell to 41-33 remaining in sixth place in the East, one game ahead of Miami. The Bulls finished the season winning three of four from Indiana.

This final one lacked any of the drama of some of the previous ones, including the Bulls astounding overtime win in Indiana earlier this month.

This time the Bulls controlled the boards 54-40, had 28 assists with just eight turnovers and pummeled the Pacers in the paint 60-38. Indiana is another of those teams that mostly wheel the ball around the perimeter searching out threes.

They could have used Rick Mount, Louis Dampier, Jimmy Rayl, Steve Alford and Bobby Plump.

The Pacers shot barely 30% on 13-of-42 and the Bulls made a dozen threes despite attempting 15 fewer threes. ‘nuff said there.

From the start, the Bulls closed on shooters fast to run the Pacers off their attempts and sent a rugged tag team of defenders at Siakam, who got off just even shots. It was his fewest attempts all season. In the last six games, he had been averaging 27.3 points per game with more than 20 shot attempts. League assists leader with more than 11 per game Haliburton had a quiet 13 points and five assists.

“Haliburton is obviously an unbelievable offensive player in terms of what he generates for himself and his teammates, so sometimes you have to make guys like that work on both ends of the floor,” noted Donovan. “Alex is smart enough where you can play him in multiple positions and he does a lot of things.”

Which is why there’s always hope with six of the Bulls last nine games on the road. Because there’s still Caruso.

“Kind of playing off the guys,” Caruso explained. “The way Ayo has been playing and Coby and Vooch and DeMar, I’m probably the fifth guy on the scouting report. So I usually have the worst defender on me, or one of the worst. I just tried to take advantage (career-high 39% on threes). I’m capable (of playing point guard). The value I bring to the team is I can do a variety of things. For me, it’s about being true to my game. I played point guard in the G League and played really well, and from there I had to carve out a different role to get into the league and I’ve kept working on my game. When I get the opportunity I can take advantage.”

Even to the point of a driving move and score that left defender Ben Sheppard backpedaling and flat on his back.

So at least for one more night it was the Bulls having the last laugh.

