Bulls at Raptors game postponed

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2021 – The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

Because of positive test results and ongoing contact tracing within the Raptors, the team will not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled game against the Bulls.