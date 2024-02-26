Bulls outlast Pelicans in New Orleans, 114-106

The sun'll come out tomorrow

Bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow

There'll be sun

When I'm stuck with a day that's gray and lonely

I just stick out my chin and grin and say,

The sun'll come out tomorrow

So ya gotta hang on 'til tomorrow come what may

—— Annie, the musical

The dark clouds of defeat and disability have been hovering over these Bulls it seems like just about all season, Lonzo Ball long gone, starters Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams recently joining him on the full season MASH list, top free agent Torrey Craig keeping them company on an off all season.

But don’t tell that to the optimistic streetwise star of this show, DeMar DeRozan, who is not about to let down this Chicago family who has loving adopted him. And so DeRozan did what he so often has Sunday, making a vital three-point shot with about 30 seconds left that effectively clinched the Bulls unlikely underdog 114-108 victory over the previously streaking New Orleans Pelicans.

“It’s always easy when you have any type of adversity to give in, to pack it in, whine, complain,” acknowledged DeRozan, who finished with 24 points, 10 in the fourth quarter and a second crucial driving score with three minutes left. “You don’t hear that from none of us. We try to figure it out the best way we can figure it out every single day.

“Something I always try to stress to the guys,” said another kid from a tough urban background. “I expect to get up every day, but I don’t expect the weather to be sunny, sunshine every single day.”

So DeRozan stuck his chin out and dared the Pelicans to take their best shot. But there weren’t enough of them thanks to some of DeMar’s hard knocks buddies, like Nikola Vučević with 22 points and 13 rebounds, Ayo Dosunmu with a huge kick start first quarter 14 points among his 21 with eight assists, Coby White with 16 points and a vital closing three after a rough opening and Alex Caruso with 12 points and what looked like at least a 100-pound weight differential holding off Zion Williamson repeatedly and at the close. The Bulls record moved to 27-30.

“I think DeMar thrives on that,” seconded Bulls coach Billy Donovan. “I think he thrives on chaos. I think he thrives on uncertainty. Vooch has been around for a long time. He’s seen a lot. There’s a calmness to him. Coby and Ayo are fighters and competitors. I think both guys have taken a step, and I think they both kind of have ‘this is another challenge for me,’ (mindset). I think they like challenges. Jevon’s (Carter) got a little bit of that mentality. He’s kind of been an underdog most of his career, undersized, and people may look at him and say, ‘How is this guy even playing in the NBA?’ He found a way to get here because of his mentality. Dalen’s (Terry) competitive, Julian (Phillips). I think all those guys have their own individual makeup.

“I do think guys like DeMar and Vooch and those veteran guys who can give those younger guys, because listen, there’s times we get a little bit frenetic and chaotic, and I think those guys can kind of like, ‘Hey, calm down.’ Alex is the same way. The things that Alex does translate every game. We need that every game, so he knows what he can get into the game. It’s a mixture. Just about our mentality. I think those guys really have that.”

And they needed all of it against a Pelicans team not only tied for fifth in the West having won eight of nine, but with a block-out-the-sun size advantage with the likes of Williamson and the elastic 6-foot-8 Reed Richards of the Pelicans.

But this orphaned Bulls starting lineup of essentially four guards and Vučević not only matched the Pelicans in rebounding and second-chance points, but made the crucial defensive plays to come back from a late third quarter 12-point deficit to get to the finish line first.

“Nineteen turnovers,” lamented Pelicans coach Willie Green. “That’s extremely difficult to overcome against a hard-nosed team like Chicago.”

Emphasizing the hard nosed. And sticking their nose in it.

Because these guys just don’t seem to understand they are not supposed to compete against teams like this, now having swept the Pelicans this season.

The Bulls did have some unexpected help with the Pelicans’ curious strategy of primarily playing the 6-foot-6, 284-pound (snicker) Williamson at point guard. Williams did finish with a game-high 11 assists with his 19 points. And Caruso was pretty much amazing guiding Williamson into repeated difficult shots, drawing a charge against him, a few steals. But coach Green assisted by rarely having the ball sent inside to Williamson, one of the most ferocious inside forces in the game. Especially because the Pelicans are in the bottom 10 of the league in the league in three-point attempts. Zion finding three-point shooters? Huh? That’s a plan?

It’s true the Pelicans were missing their point guards with C.J. McCollum injured and Jose Alvarado suspended for the fight with the Miami Heat in their last game.

But the Bulls also mostly outworked the Pelicans from the start, recording a dozen steals and Dosunmu in track meet form. The third year guard as been a revelation the last month or so, especially on offense with improved shot making and a Barry Allen whoosh to the basket. Though Ingram led New Orleans with 22 points, Dosunmu made him look bad in defensive transition and helped force Ingram into almost a bakery with a staggering nine turnovers. Caruso took the tag team slap for his own Dudley death drop to lure Ingram into a final turnover with 12.8 seconds left and the Bulls leading by six points.

“It’s not a boxing match, it’s a brawl,” said DeRozan. “In a brawl anything goes. Whether you have to bite, scratch, or pull, whatever you have to do to win a game is the mindset we have to have. We can’t expect it to always be pretty. As long as we walk away with the W that’s all that matters.”

Hey, you’re going to New Orleans during Mardi Gras time, you better prepare your breastworks. The Bulls earthworks defense held despite the enemy’s advantages.

This figured to be a tough one, and not only with the Pelicans working their way back into contention in their conference. The Bulls had a tough home loss to the Boston Celtics, and then got the disturbing news of yet another man down, this time Williams for the rest of the season with foot surgery.

Talk about a home team that perhaps was thinking about a big easy.

The Bulls don’t make it so even when they are short on talent, or just short.

It was Dosunmu shot out of the blocks after the Pelicans opened with a three jamboree and 18-10 lead. Dosunmu made a pair of threes and five of six scores overall, the rest in transition blowing past Ingram. Milwaukee tried something similar with Giannis Antetokounmpo when Jason Kidd was coach a few years back. And it had some early results, but Giannis never had the post power — and, let’s say, rear guard action — that Williamson possesses. Williamson thus attempted just one shot in the first quarter as the Bulls regained a 28-21 lead. The Bulls finished the quarter on an 18-3 run.

The Pelicans responded with a big second quarter to get a 60-57 halftime lead with Ingram doing the bulk of his scoring for the game with 13 points as he shot repeatedly over Dosunmu. Ingram had been ill lately and probably lacked some energy, though the Bulls were pushing so hard that 6-foot-4 power forward Caruso barely could leave the court at one timeout as he bent over and held onto his knees.

It looked like that might catch up with the Bulls in the third quarter when the Pelicans seemed on a parade. New Orleans rolled to an 82-70 lead with just over two minutes left in the third quarter.

And then it was Vooooooocccchhhhhhh with a driving score and a three, a turnover and Terry dunk, Ayo whoosh, Ayo again after yet another Pelicans flat tire. And Carter at the buzzer and 11-0 Bulls. It was the Bulls within 82-81 going into the fourth quarter.

“That's Vooch,” said DeRozan about his college teammate. “Vooch, no matter who we play against, no matter who it is, Vooch is going to be Vooch. It’s never surprising when he goes out there and gets his double-double, plays his game and for him to dominate the way he dominates. When he does that, it’s a great outcome for us.”

That seemed all the Bulls needed to finish, taking a lead they never would lose with 10 minutes left. But it still took some big time plays, like a White steal and driving score when he appeared to take an Undertaker-like body slam. Coby would later turn an ankle, but stayed in the fray and hit the three with 2:01 left for a 108-101 Bulls lead. White was 2-of-9 on threes as the playing time and defenses have slowed his roll.

Yet, DeRozan kept searching him out.

“I tell Coby all the time it’s not how it starts but how it finishes,” said DeRozan. “I always tell him I don’t care how many shots you miss; I’ll live with him missing 50 in a row if that’s the case. Learn from those and understand what those moments are like and be familiar in that situation. He hit when we needed them.”

Though the Pelicans still were right there with about 40 seconds left and the Bulls leading 108-106 when Jonas Valančiūnas bobbled a loose ball that looked like a turnover. Vučević recovered in the lane and turned to drive to the basket. Williamson maneuvered along the baseline to help and blocked the shot while seeming to smack Vučević in the face. DeRozan came running in to grab the rebound. No one moved toward him when he got the ball with about 35 seconds left.

DeRozan eyed the court, but Vučević was still on the floor and Caruso was on the opposite side with maze of five Pelicans between. Dosunmu and White had already retreated on defense anticipating the steal.

So DeRozan just ambled back along the right baseline as Pelican defenders closed into a zone.

DeMar will take it from there.

“I looked at it from the standpoint it was like 32 seconds on the clock, we were up two, didn’t want to force a shot, wide open shot, make it (we’re) up five, if I miss it (still) two-for-one basically. I considered that,” said DeRozan. “So it was a non pressure shot in that moment. We still would have been able to get the ball back (if they made a shot), so just took what was given to me and not try to force anything.”

DeRozan’s three was all net with 29.9 seconds left to give the Bulls a 111-106 lead. So celebrate as it became a fat Sunday for the Bulls. Hey, he was in costume.

“I try to make the best out of every situation I am in and try to treat it that (like that) when we are in the gym, on the court,” said DeRozan. “One thing I always talk to the coach, talk to guys…from the perspective of what I’ve been through to on the court. When you do that you realize on court there is nothing close to the (outside) reality. I try to thrive in those moments and make the best of it and make it a contagious thing for everybody.”

Because you never know what’s a day away. So hang on through those cobwebs and sorrow.

