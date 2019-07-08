Bulls look to bring the 'Everybody Eats' mentality with signing of Satoransky

The Bulls have been anxious to fix what's been broken. What better way than a human adhesive, the so called "glue guy" who helps bond a fractured locker room or a fragmented lineup?

The Bulls Sunday continued to cement what they hope will be the elements of a sturdy foundation with the acquisition of Washington Wizards point guard Tomas Satoransky. The Bulls made the announcement in the wake of the conclusion of the NBA signing moratorium. The transaction was a sign and trade with the Bulls extending future draft considerations.

For now, the 27-year-old native of Prague, Czechoslovakia and Spanish league veteran who played three seasons with the Wizards joins a busy point guard position that includes at least holdover Kris Dunn and rookie first round draft pick Coby White.

The starting position remains in question with White coming off a strong debut in the Las Vegas Summer League Friday and Dunn a former No. 5 overall lottery draft pick. Though the veteran Satoransky has endured and prospered in such competitions before, starting 84 games the last two seasons for the Wizards after injuries to John Wall.

It was where Satoransky became known as something of a waiter, the guy willing and able to not only serve everyone, but keep the essentials coming—that being in the NBA, the basketball—and keep everyone happy.

Or as happy as anyone has been lately with the Wizards.

Satoransky over the last two seasons became the symbol of the Wizards mantra that "Everyone Eats."

That being the trenchant observation for the Wizards explanation of more players sharing in the fun and contributing when Satoransky is playing.

No offense to Wall, of course.

Perhaps it was appropriate in the international nation's capital city it was a Czech native who basically held the Wizards together amidst the injuries to Wall. And perhaps no coincidence that the first two major transactions the Bulls concluded this summer were for players highly regarded by their teams and teammates—along with Thaddeus Young from the Pacers—for being the figures who can produce, but also prod with a little bit of pizzaz.

Satoransky only averaged 6.6 points in three seasons for the Wizards after being a 2012 second round pick, though 8.9 per game and five assists last season. He played in Spain and then joined Washington for the 2016-17 season. He didn't play much as a rookie big guard known as a fierce player, though conservative offensively.

He's a good three-point marksman, shooting more than 40 percent the last two seasons. Though his tendency is to work the play for his teammates. He rarely shoots off the dribble with most of his three pointers coming from catch and shoot opportunities. He's also considered one of the better defenders at his position. In a dozen games in which he was matched up last season against Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker, Kyrie Irving and Trae Young, they combined to shoot about 34 percent against Satoransky. Though a reluctant shooter known as a conservative player, he's also a low turnover player with an assist/turnover ratio of more than three to one. Anything over two to one is considered excellent.

Satoransky has a reputation for being fiery, though his Wizards coach Scott Brooks has said when Satoransky will offer an expletive it's more from the frustration of his competitive nature. Of course, expletives around the Wizards are said to be common as the Washington Post reported on disturbing practice sessions filled with players calling out one another and coaches.

Tomas Satoransky Top Plays of 2018-19

Though teams like the Knicks and Lakers lately have become the focus of internal controversies, the Wizards in recent seasons have staggered under the weight of apparent feuds and accusations. The most famous had Satoransky as the supporting player coming in to save the day, in a sense,

It was when Wall first went out injured during the 2017-18 season. Wall is out now likely through this season with an Achilles tear, resulting in the Wizards making major changes. It's why Satoransky became available and Bobby Portis went to the Knicks among other Wizards deals.

In 2017-18, Wall was going through knee issues. The Wizards were 26-22 when he left the lineup January 25. With Satoransky moving in at point guard, the Wizards were transformed.

They won 10 of their next 13 games, which actually produced yet another controversy as Marcin Gortat famously tweeted about it finally being a team win. Bradley Beal began to talk about how "everyone eats" with Satoransky at point guard, a reference to the way the ball moved around for everyone.

"Everybody eats," Beal told the Washington Post . "That's our motto when we move the ball."

When Wall sat out that first game, the Wizards had their most assists in a single game since 1992. The following game they assisted on 79 percent of the field goals. They became one of the most unselfish teams in the league the next two months as Beal even had bright red Everyone Eats t-shirts printed.

For his part—and perhaps predictably—Satoransky continued to keep things just moving.

"John is our main guy who's so gifted in talent, who always creates something the others," Satoransky told reporters.

Satoransky became the quiet binding agent. And when the Bulls were considering offseason options, former teammate Otto Porter Jr., now with the Bulls, was believed to be a significant supporter of adding Satoransky to the Bulls roster.

"It's fun basketball," Beal said then of the style of play the Wizards were emphasizing with Satoransky. "Everybody gets a touch, everybody gets shots. It makes life easier. It keeps the locker room close, it keeps the camaraderie going."

It would check another box for the Bulls. The Czech native could help continue the task of putting things together for the Bulls.