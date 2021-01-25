Bulls at Grizzlies game postponed
Game will be rescheduled for a later date
NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2021 – The National Basketball Association game scheduled for Wed., Jan. 27 between the Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.
The game is being postponed due to contact tracing within the Grizzlies and the length of time preceding the game during which Memphis will be unable to practice.
