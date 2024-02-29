Bulls grind out win in double OT thriller against Cleveland

The Bulls Wednesday were looking to rebound.

But, wow, that wasn’t quite what even the Bulls had in mind as they survived a thrilling, nail biting 132-123 double overtime victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Which despite the Bulls desperate need after losing to the lowly Detroit Pistons, Wednesday’s win was perhaps more footnote to one of the most historic, seismic and dominant rebounding games in NBA history, and likely any game in which the names Chamberlain and Russell were not in the box score.

That’s because the Bulls led by Andre Drummond with 17 points and 26 rebounds and Nikola Vučević with 24 points and 13 rebounds, and game-saving — yes, again — DeMar DeRozan with 10 more rebounds to add to his 35 points that included the last three on free throws to tie the game in the first overtime with 12.3 seconds left and then the first five of the second overtime to leave Cleveland rocked, totaled an astonishing 74 rebounds to Cleveland’s 39 and a 32-11 whopper in second chance points with 25 Bulls offensive rebounds (five for Cleveland).

And this against a Cleveland team that starts a rare for this NBA duo of seven-footers.

Who saw the Bulls in breaking a seven-game losing streak scar tissue to Cleveland and going to 28-31 record with the most rebounds in an NBA game in a decade and second most in almost 30 years? It was a crazy calculus with the most rebounds in a game for the Bulls in 49 years.

“The math is very simple,” explained Drummond, who started not only because Cleveland plays large, but with Alex Caruso injured and out joining Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams and Torrey Craig.

The way this is going if Vučević and DeRozan go down the Bulls may never lose.

“You’ve got two guys who are very good at rebounding, one historically being the best to ever do it,” Drummond claimed about himself. “The other one is right behind. It makes it hard for teams. They have to make a decision, who are they going to block out; you’ve got to pick your poison. With that (Cleveland) front line as big as they are the display Vooch and I put on today (was impressive). It gives us a new element. We’ve been struggling with our shooting a little bit, and so just us getting those extra plays and swinging it out for threes or myself or Vooch finishing in the paint, it gives us life.

“We talked about going into the game attacking the glass,” said Drummond.

But like that?

Drummond’s historic reference is accurate, at least to a point.

He’s first in NBA history in total rebound percentage, that being the percent of available rebounds. Dennis Rodman is second, but Clint Capela is third. The statistics are kept only since 1970, which basically eliminates Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain.

But the Bulls did also benefit from another historic reference with a coming out party from the Big O.

In the Bulls case, it’s Onuralp Bitim, the 6-foot-6 guard who played professionally in Turkey for four years where he was a slam dunk champion and elite shooter before signing a two-way contract with the Bulls and Windy City this season.

When the Bulls couldn’t land a target in the recent buyout market, his contract was converted to a standard NBA contract to fill the Bulls last roster spot last week. And with the surfeit of injuries, Bitim not only basically got his first real chance with the big kids, he played the entirety of both overtimes and more than half the fourth quarter. He executed both his three-point shot attempts, added two clutch free throws in the second overtime when the Cavaliers finally scored after missing their first seven shots and Cleveland within four points with 34.7 seconds left, and Bitim finished with his first NBA points, 10 in 28 minutes with six rebounds.

"I really can't describe how I really feel,” Bitim offered happily smiling throughout his first full NBA media session. “But it's not about my English. Even in my own language (it would be difficult to say). I was dreaming of this moment for a really long time. I knew the chance was going to come; you just never know when. As a player you should always be ready physically and mentally, and I try my best to stay ready. When I stepped on the court I was not nervous because that is what I do. We are basketball players and I was on the court, so I was not nervous. I was just excited.

“Deebo told me he was proud of me (embracing him late in the second overtime). That means a lot to me,” Bitim added. “I grew up watching him. He was one of my idols. And now we’re on the court together. We won together. Hearing those words from him was a really huge blessing, from him, Coby (White), Ayo (Dosunmu), Vooch. AC was talking to me all game. I’m very lucky because I have teammates and coaches like them. I’m just trying to be ready, and when I get the chance I try to do my best, and I will try to do my best to help my teammates.”

Welcome to Chicago, Big O.

The Bulls could use some surrogates, and they also got some help from their friends with the Cavaliers after falling behind 92-80 with just over eight minutes left in the game. It looked like another tough defeat after the Cavaliers jumped on the two-big Bulls lineup early with a 12-point first quarter lead. The Bulls finally got those three balls to drop and went ahead late in the second quarter, trailed by one point at halftime and by three going into the fourth quarter even with that bully boy boards game.

Through three quarters, the Bulls had 22 more rebounds as Drummond and Vučević combined had one fewer than the entire Cavs team at that juncture.

Call it a big board eco system.

White’s shot remained awry, connecting on just 2-of-13 threes even with good luck charm coach Roy Williams in attendance. Dosunmu bounced back with 21 points, making 4-of-9 threes. And crucially two huge game-changers within 40 seconds of one another to get the Bulls within 97-92 with about five minutes remaining.

White then made a three to draw the Bulls within 97-95 with 4:25 left. But the Cavaliers found their range late and seemed like they’d offset that historic Bulls rebounding game with what became 22-of-54 threes for the game (the Bulls were 13-of-37).

Donovan Mitchell, who had been a Bulls slayer in recent years, did make a tough fading three with 2:14 left for a 103-100 Cavaliers lead. Though in Caruso’s absence, Dosunmu harassed Mitchell into an indifferent game, five turnovers, 5-of-13 shooting and several knucklehead attempts against good defense. Dosunmu also had a crucial, alert tip of a Vučević miss with 38.4 seconds left in regulation that gave Vučević two free throws with the Bulls trailing 103-102. Vučević made one of two, and then with Mitchell driving toward the basket, White swiped his cross court pass. That gave the Bulls a last DeRozan regulation chance and he missed a 20-footer with two seconds left.

Then in the first overtime it was all Cavs.

“First overtime we were feeling our way,” said DeRozan. “(Playing tight as) every possession counts.”

Cleveland, which has moved to second in the Eastern Conference, took a 114-110 lead on a driving Mitchell score with 26.1 seconds left and what looked like game for them. But which may also be why if they can hold onto second you want to get that first play-in at seventh.

DeRozan scored on a driving layup with 21.3 seconds left, leaving the Bulls behind 114-112. Mitchell was intentionally fouled, but critically he missed the second for a 115-112 Cleveland lead with 13.5 seconds left. The Bulls won one like this earlier this season when Milwaukee with fewer seconds left elected not to foul and the Bulls got a three from Caruso and the Bulls won in overtime. The Bulls host Milwaukee in a late 9 p.m. game for ESPN Friday.

So by the way, darned ESPN. They finally show the Bulls and with their commercial breaks and typically late starts we’ll be lucky to be out before Sunday.

Anyway, 12.9 seconds left, Bulls trailing by three. What the defense is supposed to do is switch everything around the three-point arc, and if they happen to make a 30 footer OK. Or foul. It still was a little soon for the foul game, and Cleveland was sabotaging itself with a weak 58% on free throws in the game, anyway. What you mostly shouldn’t do is put one of your slowest big men on the court. Which the Cavs did and Jarrett Allen somehow apparently over the three-point line and stumbled into a shocked DeRozan who didn’t even need one good fake.

Three exquisite free throws for DeRozan with 12.3 seconds left.

He came up clutch, making all three, and Mitchell maddeningly dribbled himself into a difficult wing 20-footer against three Bulls.

Second overtime was the redemption DeMar needed to overcome the sinking fear of the Bulls hemorrhaging losses after the Pistons.

“No disrespect for Detroit; that’s a game we should have had,” said DeRozan about Tuesday’s grotesque home loss to the eight-win Pistons. “I know I was pissed off. I was up six o’clock this morning pissed off about it, eager to get back out there tonight. Wanted to give us a lead (in the second overtime) and not feel our way in. A five-point lead is big in overtime. I just wanted to come out and be aggressive the second OT for sure.”

DeRozan sure did snaking around defenders for a reverse layup 15 seconds in with Drummond winning the tip after Vučević unhappily — we assume as his objections weren’t in English — fouled out late in the first overtime. After their first of seven straight Cleveland missed field goals, DeRozan made a three, Drummond dunked a Dosunmu miss, and then it was DeRozan head bobbing his way to the free throw line seven times the rest of the way. The Bulls comfortably then held on after taking an eight-point lead with just over a minute left in the second overtime when the Cavaliers finally made their first field goal on a Max Strus three.

Strus off his historic near 60-foot game-winner Tuesday was mostly history throughout the game as Evan Mobley led Cleveland with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Allen had just four rebounds in 34 minutes while Drummond’s 26 rebounds, his second of at least 25 this season, was just three fewer than all five Cleveland starters combined. Only Artis Gilmore and Rodman in Bulls history have done the 25-plus at least twice in a season.

And the talk of the game, the Bulls league-leading ninth overtime game this season.

That’s right, we just can’t get enough of them.

Cleveland’s loss was their first after 11 consecutive overtime wins.

They seemed to have had enough of Drummond writ large after that first extra session.

“You’ve got two of the greatest rebounders in the league out there at the same time,” DeRozan noted. “The dynamic that they bring rebounding the ball on both ends of the floor, they can be very dominant with that and give us opportunities to get out in transition, get stops. It’s big when they are out there.

"They don't make rebounders like ‘Dre anymore," DeRozan added. "He's one of the unique ones who comes from the old school of rebounding. You see the things he does is crazy. You’ve got to have someone almost an equal to him, and there’s no one as equal to him in this league who can rebound with him. They’re (Cleveland) used to dominating teams with their size, and that makes it tough on them.”

As did the little known and welcomely nettlesome Bitim, 24, who with White led the Bulls in plus-minus for the game as White had a team-high 12 assists. With his 14 points, White was one of four Bulls along with Drummond, Vučević and DeRozan to record double-doubles. That’s a first for the Bulls since 2003.

"It’s amazing to see a guy come in and do what he did in such a big game and close a game, too,” said DeRozan about the guy teammates are calling OB. “He made some big shots and made some big plays, held his own defensively. We haven’t had much practice for him knowing the offense and having a rhythm and feel for us, so for him to get out there and do what he did was amazing.

“You can tell he can play,” DeRozan said. “You can tell the IQ is there, the feel is there. Can shoot the heck out the ball. And it showed tonight.”

While iron man DeRozan added another whopping 49 minutes to his league leading total. White had 50 and Dosunmu 48. Vučević played just 40 with the foul out. Which couldn’t make DeRozan happier.

“Love it,” said DeRozan. “Like when you are a kid and you are young you play until your momma screams at you and the streetlights come on. Same thing here; we try to relish the opportunities. It’s fun to be in those types games.”

Lights coming on for this Bulls team?

