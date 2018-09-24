Bulls finalize training camp roster

September 24, 2018 - The Chicago Bulls have signed free agents Kaiser Gates and JaKarr Sampson to round out their 2018-19 training camp roster. Per team policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

Gates (6-8, 227) played in three games on the Bulls’ 2018 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League team, averaging 6.7 points per game. Prior to his Summer League experience, Gates played three seasons at Xavier (2015-18), appearing in in 97 games (22 starts). He finished his career with an average of 5.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. Gates’ statistical averages improved in each season at Xavier, averaging 7.2 points, 4.6 rebounds per game and scoring in double figures in 11 games in his final season. As a junior in 2017-18, his .378 shooting percentage from behind the arc ranked second on the Big East-champion Musketeers.

Sampson (6-9, 214) enters his fourth season in the NBA with career averages of 5.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in 169 contests (78 starts). Sampson comes to Chicago after spending the 2017-18 season with the Sacramento Kings as a Two-Way player. He played in 22 games (6 starts) and averaged 4.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.00 blocks per game in 15.6 minutes per contest for the Kings. During his time in the G League, he played in 35 games (33 starts) for the Reno Bighorns. With Reno, Sampson put up averages of 17.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.06 steals in 28.7 minutes per game. A native of Cleveland, Sampson spent his first two NBA seasons with the 76ers and Nuggets after being named the 2013 Big East Rookie of the Year.

The Bulls will open training camp today with Media Day at the Advocate Center. Chicago's training camp roster now stands at 20.