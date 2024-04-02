Bulls fall to Hawks in potential play-in preview

Chicago has known it’s share of dramatic closing sports kicks to the playoffs.

There was the ’69 Cubs, so I won’t go there as it still remains too painful for many. Better was the ’77 Bears, who needed to beat Washington on the final day of the season to make the playoffs, and only did so with a 28-yard Bob Thomas field goal with nine seconds left in overtime on the team’s third overtime field goal try in freezing rain in New York. There was the ’86 Bulls, who in Michael Jordan’s return from a broken foot squeezed in on the penultimate day of the season with one of the worst records ever for a playoff team, 30-52. The Bulls would be swept by Boston, but the extended play enabled Jordan to set a playoff scoring record with 63 points and announce the Bulls presence.

And perhaps most historically was the the 1908 Cubs, Giants and Pirates separated by a game the last two weeks of the season when the Giants appeared to beat the Cubs for what would have been Chicago elimination. But Giants rookie Fred Merkle failed to touch second base on the game winning hit as fans rushed the field. So the game was called a tie and in the replay the Cubs won the game and thus the pennant over the Giants and Pirates. I know, when I read my Chicago American the next day I couldn’t believe what became known in baseball lore as Merkle’s boner.

Now with Monday’s Atlanta Hawks 113-101 victory over the Bulls, it looks like we probably have Bulls/Hawks redux in the 9/10 NBA playin tournament!

Maybe make that a question mark?

“We’ve got to remember this feeling,” said DeMar DeRozan, who led the Bulls with 31 points and five assists. “If this is the team we’re going to match up with, we have to understand what went wrong. They shot the ball extremely well — yes, that bugaboo, 19-7 Hawks advantage on made threes — and we couldn’t get anything to drop. But we competed and played hard. Felt like it was one of those games that nothing could go our way. As bad as it feels now, I don’t think we played that bad; just missed a lot of shots. Missed a lot of opportunities and they were extremely hot.

“This obviously was a game that meant something, whether we are going to be home, away, whatever, we’ve got to remember this,” DeRozan added. “We’ve got, what, six games left? Got to make sure these six we are locked in.”

The Bulls record fell to 36-40, a half game ahead of the 10th place Hawks. The Bulls clinched a play-in position with Brooklyn’s loss, and Atlanta is the likely opponent with one Hawks win or Nets loss. The Bulls still can climb to Nos. 7 or 8 in the East, but that would require the Bulls probably winning out and Miami and Philadelphia mostly losing out.

So, yes, I am saying there is a chance.

But the most likely scenario with three of the last six Bulls games against the fourth place Knicks and six games in 10 days remains a Bulls/Hawks matchup to open the play-in tournament the week of April 14.

Here’s a primer in case you didn’t write it down from last year when the Bulls had Miami on the ropes and were maybe 10 minutes from the playoffs before the Heat rallied and then made their miracle run to the NBA Finals.

So, again yes, I’m saying it’s possible.

The play-in began in 2020 in the so called “bubble” format when everyone went to Disney World and Florida to avoid having to wear masks. Actually, to have an NBA playoffs, which Alex Caruso and the Lakers won, if not exactly in that order. The format was tweaked the next season to mirror — and I’m sure we’re all familiar with that — the Page-McIntyre systems mostly used for curling and Australian Rules Football. Most of us being Olympic curling fans I assume you’re checking it out.

Not long ago being stuck at 9/10 meant Cancun reservations by now. But at least now there’s a chance, and perhaps a good one as Miami showed last year.

Teams Nos. 7 and 8 aren’t too happy. But you can’t have that much sympathy for saying you were dealt a bad hand because of your excellence to finish eighth among 15 teams.

So teams that fall to 9 and 10 play one another with the No. 9 team getting home court. For now it’s the Bulls by actually a game and a half since they hold the tiebreaker against Atlanta. And you didn’t think that February 136-126 Bulls win was vital, eh?

The winner of the 9/10 game then goes on the road to play the loser of the 7/8 game, which now would be between Miami (here we go again?) and Philadelphia. Star 76ers center Joel Embiid is scheduled to return this week from knee surgery. The Indiana Pacers in sixth are just one game ahead of Miami and the Orlando Magic in fifth lead Miami by two games. So that 7/8 game can change.

With the Bulls four a half games behind the 76ers with six to play, it seems less likely the Bulls for now can move out of a 9/10 game.

Which would mean a rematch with the Hawks, who mostly controlled Monday’s game with their shooting after the Bulls raced to an 11-0 start with a frenzied series of possessions, steals by DeRozan and two by Caruso that led to three Bulls fast break scores before a Coby White three and it seemed like Sherman’s march to the sea all over again.

But these Atlantans recovered quickly with a couple of Bulls interior breakdowns. And by the end of the first quarter Atlanta was leading 32-30 having made 6-of-12 threes.

Yelp, yelp, yelp, which in this case is not about reviews but a warning signal for the Bulls.

Who have continually run into deficits from the three-point line. They didn’t Sunday in their fanciful win against the contending Minnesota Timberwolves. But in this new NBA it often seems whomever makes the most threes wins, or certainly has the advantage.

Is that now all there is to the NBA?

“I don’t know if I necessarily agree with that,” said Bulls coach Billy Donovan. “There are other ways to offset that. There’s always a battle at the point of screens offensively and defensively, and I thought on both ends of the floor they won that battle. And that contributed to the ball going where it needed to go (for open threes, too many from the corner). That put us in some long rotations. They shot the ball exceptionally well; give them credit for doing that. We didn’t shoot it nearly as well and didn’t generate nearly as many threes.”

Which is pretty much always going to be an issue with this Bulls roster makeup, though there are ways to counter that generally called playing basketball.

“We’ve just got to be aggressive getting to the basket, dominating the free throw line, rebounding, getting out in transition, playing in transition, playing to our strengths,” instructed DeRozan. “And trying to take away their strengths and force them to miss those long shots so we can play in transition.”

It’s worked for the Bulls enough times this season to at least be a play-in team since the Bulls this season are 25th in three-point makes and attempts and 23rd in three-point percentage.

Though the Bulls aren’t the fast transition team that Donovan often envisions, they do often make up for it with defense, relentless and resilient play, DeRozan at the free throw line and down the stretch and rebounding from Nikola Vučević and Andre Drummond, who Monday shared the court much of the fourth quarter and combined for 32 rebounds, 18 for Drummond.

White contributed 22 points, Ayo Dosunmu had 15 and Drummond added 13.

Atlanta added to its lead with a dozen second quarter points from Vit Krejčí, whom I’m sure Charles Barkley cannot name where he plays. Neither could I before Monday. He’s a 6-foot-8 two-way forward who made 6-of-6 threes in the game starting with Trae Young injured.

Which is another issue the Bulls had with the Hawks.

Atlanta, shhuuuush, is better without Young.

Well, certainly on defense where they come out with more size and speed and replace arguably the poorest defenders in NBA history. It’s perhaps no coincidence the Bulls won the previous two games against Atlanta with Young dribbling all over the place firing off 40-footers. The kids love him; coaches lose their jobs because of him.

Young tore a ligament in his finger in February and had surgery. Atlanta has had a winning record since then. They are publicly calling it a next man up coincidence; I suspect privately it’s something else, though with his huge contract they’ve got some issues to face. Though probably not before their play-in game.

The Hawks led 61-53 at halftime having added eight more threes in the second quarter as Dejounte Murray got going after Caruso frustrated him early. Murray finished with 17 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic led with 20 including a 40-foot geez-c’mon three at the shot clock buzzer.

The Bulls in their defensive scheme with the big men blitzing the ball handlers again had trouble covering the corner threes, which the Hawks exploited. Atlanta rolled ahead 90-74 after three quarters when Donovan stuck with Vučević and Drummond with the Bulls shooters chilly. That didn’t have much impact as the Bulls never got their deficit out of double digits throughout the fourth quarter.

“They certainly controlled the game,” said Donovan. “Trying to get into single digits we had multiple possessions in a row with drives to the basket and we just never capitalized. I thought we were sloppy with the ball, missed opportunities to generate shots. We were not shooting the ball particularly well; we shot exceptionally well last night. I thought we needed to get some stuff at the basket (thus the jumbo lineup), force them to change matchups. We never could get traction making enough consecutive points with that lineup.”

The Bulls also didn’t react to the matches very well.

Vučević had just five points on two of seven shots and often was overlooked when he had 6-foot-8 Jalen Johnson on him with Clint Capela occupied with Drummond. And the Bulls aren’t going to begin to match threes with that lineup. The Bulls had 17 assists on 37 baskets. Atlanta had 29. Caruso’s three-point magic from Minneapolis went poof as he was 2-of-7 and 3-of-13 overall.

So now it seems mostly like a race for that first game home court advantage between the Bulls and Hawks. But also a consideration of how to play out this curious finish to the schedule.

The Bulls are off until Friday when they play the first of three games in those last 10 days against the Knicks. The teams last played Jan. 3 when the Knicks won. The Knicks are in the middle of the Nos. 3 through 7 playoff race. The three days off this week give the Bulls some time to recover after 19 games in the last 34 days. But then with the teams virtually locked in to the 9/10 game do you rest? Do you push for the home court?

“You always want to play at home,” said Donovan. “I always feel regardless of home court or not, the most important thing is the team’s health. Probably for both of us it’s going to come down to the wire. Those are all things that we probably have to map out organizationally, looking at it. Certainly checking with the players. We still feel we have a lot to play for and the home court is part of it, and I’m sure they’ll be doing the same thing.”

And then there’s DeRozan, and the Bulls rotation.

DeRozan leads the NBA in total minutes played and is second in minutes per game. White is third in total minutes and sixth in per game, and Vučević is 18th in total minutes. The Bulls are the only team with three players in the top 20 in total minutes.

But DeRozan says he feels fine, thank you.

“I don’t believe in that (resting),” said DeRozan. “I believe in all in until it’s all said and done. Can’t baby it from here on out, especially me. I just want to go all out whatever the circumstances, whatever is called for, to make sure we’re playing the right way and have a rhythm and ride this thing out.

“We’ve got six games in 10 days,” DeRozan noted. “We need this to refresh our mind, our body, our spirit, get back out there those 10 days and take advantage. We didn’t give enough resistance (against Atlanta) and they played well and shot the ball. There were shots we felt we had a great contest, but they were knocking them down. But it is a lot we can take from (the game). Part for us losing the game at home is something we should remember going into these next six games and if it’s them we are playing, understand what went wrong and what we need to do and not let that happen again because once we get there it’s NCAA tournament win or go home. We’re going to fight as long as we can. As long as there’s time on the clock, we’re going to put up a fight no matter what ever it may be. Guys are extremely resilient on this team and one thing I know nobody is going to lay down.”

Bulls/Hawks. It looks like it’s coming! Yes, exclamation point!

