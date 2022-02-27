Bulls fall short vs. Grizzlies, prepare for Miami next

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Memphis 116, Bulls 110 (Bulls: 39-22, 24-9 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (31 pts), Memphis- Morant (46 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls-Vucevic (13), Memphis- Adams (21)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- LaVine (6), Memphis- Adams and Bane each with 5.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Ja Morant scored 23 third quarter points, finishing with a career high 46 points.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls furious fourth quarter rally came up short, losing to Ja Morant and company as DeMar DeRozan triggered the comeback scoring 31 points, his 10th straight 30 point game.

The Bulls trailed by 17 points with 10 minutes remaining. Ja Morant was fabulous, navigating his way to the rim and camping out at the foul line going 13-15. Steven Adams grabbed 21 of the Grizzlies 61 rebounds. Memphis collected 19 boards on the offensive glass. Memphis controlled the paint, out scoring the Bulls 62-40. Zach LaVine scored 28 points. Nikola Vucevic bagged his 36th double-double of the season with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

DeRozan triggered a comeback that fell just short.

The Bulls trail Miami by one full game in the Eastern Conference race. The two teams meet Monday in Miami.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS, NOTES AND SCORES

Brooklyn 126, Milwaukee 125: Kyrie Irving with an impressive 35-5-5 game. Milwaukee's Bobby Portis had 30 points and 15 rebounds.

Miami 133, San Antonio 129: Bam Adebayo scored a season high 36 points. Miami rallied from a 16 point deficit.

Cleveland 92, Washington 86: Jarrett Allen scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Cavs.

Atlanta 127, Toronto 100: Trae Young scored 41 points.

Denver 115, Sacramento 110: Nikola Jokic recorded his 16th triple-double game with an 18-10-11 performance

Boston 113, Detroit 104: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 53 points. The Celtics have won 11 of 12.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!