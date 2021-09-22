Bulls exercise rookie scale options for Coby White and Patrick Williams

The Chicago Bulls have exercised the fourth-year option on guard Coby White, and third-year option on forward Patrick Williams. By exercising their options, both players will be under contract with the Bulls for the 2022-23 season.

White appeared in 69 games (54 starts) in 2020-21 and averaged 15.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 31.2 minutes per game. In his sophomore campaign, he raised his rookie averages in points (+1.9), rebounds (+0.6) and assists (+2.1) while shooting .416 from the field, .359 from three and .901 from the free-throw line (6th in the NBA), also all increases from his first year. Last season, White led the Bulls in scoring nine times and in assists 22 times, and his 53 games with double-digit scoring were third-most on the team. As a rookie, White was named to the 2019-20 All-Rookie Second Team and was selected as the Kia NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in February. White was selected seventh overall by the Bulls in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Williams started all 71 games in which he played during his rookie season and averaged 9.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 27.9 minutes per game while shooting .483 from the field, .391 from three and .728 from the free throw line. He was named to the 2020-21 All-Rookie Second Team, and among all first-year players last season, he finished sixth in 3-point shooting, sixth in minutes per game and overall shooting, was tied for 10th in rebounding and tied for 12th in scoring. Williams was selected fourth-overall by the Bulls in the 2020 NBA Draft.