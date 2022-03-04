The Bulls Empower Girls in Sports with New Coaching Development Program

During Women's History Month and beyond, the Bulls celebrate athletes who identify as girls and their contribution to sports, especially basketball. In partnership with the Center for Healing and Justice Through Sport (CHJS) - a national nonprofit working to provide inclusive access to sports for youth - the Bulls developed the Girls Coaching Development Program for coaches who work with girls, providing guidance on how to best support and instruct their teams. The program, which is in its first year, takes place at Chicago Bulls College Prep.

The inspiration behind the program was the alarming statistics about girls' participation in sports compared to that of boys. According to the Women's Sports Foundation - a nonprofit organization that strives to advance the lives of women and girls through sports - by age 14, girls drop out of sports at two times the rate of boys due to fewer opportunities to play in high school and college, a lack of funding for girls' sports programs and the prioritization of boys sports programs on a collegiate and professional level. In addition to those contributing factors, which are amplified in underserved communities of color, the Bulls identified a gap in professional development opportunities for coaches of athletes who identify as girls.

Young women's social and emotional needs differ from young men's, a fact that remains true on the court. Considering this, coaches of athletes who identify as girls should be equipped with the knowledge and resources needed to best support them, which the Bulls' program aims to provide.

The 10 coaches participating in the program offer diverse professional backgrounds, representing schools and organizations across the city, including the Chicago Park District, DePaul College Prep and Lakeview High School. During the three-hour workshops, which started in October, Coach Kyle Cummings, Chicago Bulls Manager of Youth Basketball Development worked with trainers from CHJS to teach positive coaching practices and modified basketball skill-building techniques specifically designed to work well for girls at any experience level. The coaches also share skills and drill techniques with each other, facilitating a collaborative environment and safe space for everyone to learn how to best support athletes who identify as girls on and off the court.

The Bulls hope to continue the program in the coming seasons to expand the number of coaches who have access to the knowledge and skill set needed to effectively coach girls. Hear from the participating coaches and Coach Kyle about the importance of the program here.

As an extension of its efforts to support girls in sports, the Bulls hosted a surprise basketball tournament for the girls' basketball team at Kelly High School as part of the team's Season of Giving - a leaguewide initiative to help communities in need throughout the holiday season. During the tournament, Bulls players stood in as coaches and referees, including All-Star DeMar DeRozan who, as a father of three girls, has spoken openly about his passion for supporting female athletes. Learn more about the day here.