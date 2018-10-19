Bulls announce substitute TV play-by-play schedule through Thanksgiving
Adam Amin, Andy Demetra and Kyle Draper are among the first group of broadcasters slotted to fill-in alongside Bulls TV analyst Stacey King.
The Chicago Bulls announced today a schedule for the team's substitute TV play-by-play announcer through Thanksgiving. Adam Amin, Andy Demetra and Kyle Draper are among the first group of broadcasters slotted to fill-in alongside Bulls TV analyst Stacey King.
Amin is a play-by-play commentator for ESPN working on multiple sports for the network including the NBA and men's and women's college basketball.
Demetra, a native of Oak Brook. Ill., is the play-by-play voice of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and has previously done television work for SEC Network and the Pac-12 Network.
Draper is currently NBC Sports Boston's studio host on Celtics coverage and fills in occasionally on Celtics play-by-play and sideline reporting. In addition, Draper will be doing college basketball play-by-play for NBC Sports Network this season.
The Bulls will continue to provide updates as substitute announcers are scheduled.
|Date
|Opponent
|Broadcast
|Announcer
|Monday, October 22
|at Dallas Mavericks
|NBCSCH
|Adam Amin
|Friday, October 26
|at Charlotte Hornets
|WGN
|Andy Demetra
|Saturday, October 27
|at Atlanta Hawks
|NBCSCH
|Andy Demetra
|Wednesday, November 7
|at New Orleans Pelicans
|NBCSCH
|Kyle Draper
|Wednesday, November 14
|at Boston Celtics
|NBCSCH
|Adam Amin