Bulls announce substitute TV play-by-play schedule through Thanksgiving

Adam Amin, Andy Demetra and Kyle Draper are among the first group of broadcasters slotted to fill-in alongside Bulls TV analyst Stacey King.
Posted: Oct 19, 2018

The Chicago Bulls announced today a schedule for the team's substitute TV play-by-play announcer through Thanksgiving. Adam Amin, Andy Demetra and Kyle Draper are among the first group of broadcasters slotted to fill-in alongside Bulls TV analyst Stacey King.

Amin is a play-by-play commentator for ESPN working on multiple sports for the network including the NBA and men's and women's college basketball.

Demetra, a native of Oak Brook. Ill., is the play-by-play voice of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and has previously done television work for SEC Network and the Pac-12 Network.

Draper is currently NBC Sports Boston's studio host on Celtics coverage and fills in occasionally on Celtics play-by-play and sideline reporting. In addition, Draper will be doing college basketball play-by-play for NBC Sports Network this season.

The Bulls will continue to provide updates as substitute announcers are scheduled.

Date Opponent Broadcast Announcer
Monday, October 22 at Dallas Mavericks NBCSCH Adam Amin
Friday, October 26 at Charlotte Hornets WGN Andy Demetra
Saturday, October 27 at Atlanta Hawks NBCSCH Andy Demetra
Wednesday, November 7 at New Orleans Pelicans NBCSCH Kyle Draper
Wednesday, November 14 at Boston Celtics NBCSCH Adam Amin

