Bulls announce substitute TV play-by-play schedule through Thanksgiving

The Chicago Bulls announced today a schedule for the team's substitute TV play-by-play announcer through Thanksgiving. Adam Amin, Andy Demetra and Kyle Draper are among the first group of broadcasters slotted to fill-in alongside Bulls TV analyst Stacey King.

Amin is a play-by-play commentator for ESPN working on multiple sports for the network including the NBA and men's and women's college basketball.

Demetra, a native of Oak Brook. Ill., is the play-by-play voice of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and has previously done television work for SEC Network and the Pac-12 Network.

Draper is currently NBC Sports Boston's studio host on Celtics coverage and fills in occasionally on Celtics play-by-play and sideline reporting. In addition, Draper will be doing college basketball play-by-play for NBC Sports Network this season.

The Bulls will continue to provide updates as substitute announcers are scheduled.