Bulls Announce Substitute TV Play-by-play schedule through NBA All-Star Weekend
Adam Amin, Jason Benetti and J.B. Long are slotted to fill in alongside Bulls TV analyst Stacey King
Body
The Chicago Bulls announced today a schedule for the team's substitute TV play-by-play announcers through NBA All-Star Weekend. Adam Amin, Jason Benetti and J.B. Long are slotted to fill in alongside Bulls TV analyst Stacey King.
Amin is a play-by-play commentator for ESPN working on multiple sports for the network, including the NBA and men's and women's college basketball. A Chicago native, Amin has called a handful of Bulls games over the last two seasons, including two games earlier this season.
Benetti, who subbed for two games last season and three earlier this season, is set to begin his fifth season as TV play-by-play announcer for the White Sox. He has also been a play-by-play announcer for ESPN since 2011. He was born in Chicago and grew up in Homewood, Ill.
Long, who also serves as the radio play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Rams, has been with the Pac-12 Network for the past eight years, and has called games for MLB Network, ESPN, and the Big Ten Network. Long has called a total of six games for Chicago over the past two seasons, including one game earlier this season.
The Bulls will continue to provide updates as additional substitute announcers and game dates are scheduled.
JANUARY
|Date
|Opponent
|Broadcast
|Announcer
|Saturday, January 11
|at Detroit
|NBCSCH
|J.B. Long
|Monday, January 13
|at Boston
|NBCSCH
|Jason Benetti
|Friday, January 17
|at Philadelphia
|NBCSCH
|Adam Amin
|Wednesday, January 29
|at Indiana
|NBCSCH
|Adam Amin
|Friday, January 31
|at Brooklyn
|NBCSCH
|Adam Amin
FEBRUARY
|Date
|Opponent
|Broadcast
|Announcer
|Sunday, February 2
|at Toronto
|NBCSCH
|Jason Benetti
|Sunday, February 9
|at Philadelphia
|NBCSCH
|Jason Benetti
|Tuesday, February 11
|at Washington
|NBCSCH
|Jason Benetti
