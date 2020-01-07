Bulls Announce Substitute TV Play-by-play schedule through NBA All-Star Weekend

The Chicago Bulls announced today a schedule for the team's substitute TV play-by-play announcers through NBA All-Star Weekend. Adam Amin, Jason Benetti and J.B. Long are slotted to fill in alongside Bulls TV analyst Stacey King.

Amin is a play-by-play commentator for ESPN working on multiple sports for the network, including the NBA and men's and women's college basketball. A Chicago native, Amin has called a handful of Bulls games over the last two seasons, including two games earlier this season.

Benetti, who subbed for two games last season and three earlier this season, is set to begin his fifth season as TV play-by-play announcer for the White Sox. He has also been a play-by-play announcer for ESPN since 2011. He was born in Chicago and grew up in Homewood, Ill.

Long, who also serves as the radio play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Rams, has been with the Pac-12 Network for the past eight years, and has called games for MLB Network, ESPN, and the Big Ten Network. Long has called a total of six games for Chicago over the past two seasons, including one game earlier this season.

The Bulls will continue to provide updates as additional substitute announcers and game dates are scheduled.

JANUARY

Date Opponent Broadcast Announcer Saturday, January 11 at Detroit NBCSCH J.B. Long Monday, January 13 at Boston NBCSCH Jason Benetti Friday, January 17 at Philadelphia NBCSCH Adam Amin Wednesday, January 29 at Indiana NBCSCH Adam Amin Friday, January 31 at Brooklyn NBCSCH Adam Amin

FEBRUARY