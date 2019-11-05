Bulls Announce Substitute TV Play-by-play schedule through December

The Chicago Bulls announced today a schedule for the team's substitute TV play-by-play announcer through the end of December. Returning as alternates this season are Adam Amin, Jason Benetti, Lisa Byington, JB Long and Mark Schanowski, who will call game action alongside Bulls TV analyst Stacey King.

Amin is a play-by-play commentator for ESPN working on multiple sports for the network, including the NBA and men's and women's college basketball. He called a handful of Bulls games last season. Amin was born and raised in Addison, Illinois.

Benetti, who subbed for two games last season, is set to begin his fifth season as TV play-by-play announcer for the White Sox. He has also been a play-by-play announcer for ESPN since 2011. He was born in Chicago and grew up in Homewood, Ill.

Byington filled in for one game last season. She has held play-by-play duties primarily at the collegiate level, where she has called college football, men's and women's basketball, soccer, volleyball and softball for Fox and the Big Ten Network. At the pro level, she has announced games for MLS, WNBA, and the NWSL. Byington has also worked sideline for the NFL, college football and basketball, and most recently working the NCAA Tournament for CBS and Turner Sports the last two years.

Long, who also serves as the radio play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Rams, has been with the Pac-12 Network for the past eight years, and has called games for MLB Network, ESPN, and the Big Ten Network. Long called a total of three games for the Bulls last season.

Schanowski is a veteran Chicago television sports reporter who has covered the Bulls for the last three decades. He is currently a Bulls/NBA contributor for NBC Sports Chicago and is also working as an expert analyst on telecasts of Windy City Bulls home games. Last season, Schanowski called one game for Chicago.

The Bulls will continue to provide updates as additional substitute announcers and game dates are scheduled.

November

Date Opponent Broadcast Announcer Wednesday, November 6 at Atlanta Hawks NBCSCH Jason Benetti Saturday, November 23 at Charlotte Hornets NBCSCH Lisa Byington Wednesday, November 27 at Golden State Warriors NBCSCH JB Long Friday, November 29 at Portland Trailblazers NBCSCH Adam Amin

December