Bulls Announce Substitute TV Play-by-Play Schedule for Remainder of 2019-20 Regular Season

The Chicago Bulls announced today the remaining substitute TV play-by-play schedule through the end of the 2019-20 regular season. Adam Amin, Jason Benetti, Lisa Byington and J.B. Long will round out the final slate of road games alongside Bulls TV analyst Stacey King.

Amin is a play-by-play commentator for ESPN working on multiple sports for the network, including the NBA and men’s and women’s college basketball. A Chicago native, Amin has called a total of 14 Bulls games over the last two seasons.

Benetti, who will have subbed for a total of 10 games, is set to begin his fifth season as TV play-by-play announcer for the White Sox. He has also been a play-by-play announcer for ESPN since 2011. He was born in Chicago and grew up in Homewood, Ill.

Filling in for six games over two seasons, Byington has held play-by-play duties primarily at the collegiate level, where she has called college football, men’s and women’s basketball, soccer, volleyball and softball for Fox and the Big Ten Network. At the pro level, she has announced games for MLS, WNBA, and the NWSL. Byington has also worked sideline for the NFL, college football and basketball, and most recently working the NCAA Tournament for CBS and Turner Sports the last two years.

Long, who also serves as the radio play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Rams, has been with the Pac-12 Network for the past eight years, and has called games for MLB Network, ESPN, and the Big Ten Network. Long will have a called a total of 10 games for Chicago over the past two seasons.

Neil Funk will officially retire his headset as Chicago’s longtime TV Play-by-Play announcer when the team travels to the Boston Celtics for its final game of the season on Wednesday, April 15. Plans for celebrating Funk’s retirement at a future home game will be announced at a later date.

MARCH

Date Opponent Broadcast Announcer Wednesday, March 4 at Minnesota NBCSCH Adam Amin Sunday, March 8 at Brooklyn NBCSCH Jason Benetti Thursday, March 12 at Orlando NBCSCH J.B. Long Saturday, March 14 at Miami NBCSCH+ J.B. Long Friday, March 20 at San Antonio NBCSCH Adam Amin Saturday, March 21 at Houston NBCSCH Adam Amin Monday, March 30 at Utah NBCSCH Lisa Byington

APRIL