Bulls Announce Substitute TV Play-by-Play Schedule for Remainder of 2019-20 Regular Season
Neil Funk to call final game on April 15 at Boston
The Chicago Bulls announced today the remaining substitute TV play-by-play schedule through the end of the 2019-20 regular season. Adam Amin, Jason Benetti, Lisa Byington and J.B. Long will round out the final slate of road games alongside Bulls TV analyst Stacey King.
Amin is a play-by-play commentator for ESPN working on multiple sports for the network, including the NBA and men’s and women’s college basketball. A Chicago native, Amin has called a total of 14 Bulls games over the last two seasons.
Benetti, who will have subbed for a total of 10 games, is set to begin his fifth season as TV play-by-play announcer for the White Sox. He has also been a play-by-play announcer for ESPN since 2011. He was born in Chicago and grew up in Homewood, Ill.
Filling in for six games over two seasons, Byington has held play-by-play duties primarily at the collegiate level, where she has called college football, men’s and women’s basketball, soccer, volleyball and softball for Fox and the Big Ten Network. At the pro level, she has announced games for MLS, WNBA, and the NWSL. Byington has also worked sideline for the NFL, college football and basketball, and most recently working the NCAA Tournament for CBS and Turner Sports the last two years.
Long, who also serves as the radio play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Rams, has been with the Pac-12 Network for the past eight years, and has called games for MLB Network, ESPN, and the Big Ten Network. Long will have a called a total of 10 games for Chicago over the past two seasons.
Neil Funk will officially retire his headset as Chicago’s longtime TV Play-by-Play announcer when the team travels to the Boston Celtics for its final game of the season on Wednesday, April 15. Plans for celebrating Funk’s retirement at a future home game will be announced at a later date.
MARCH
|Date
|Opponent
|Broadcast
|Announcer
|Wednesday, March 4
|at Minnesota
|NBCSCH
|Adam Amin
|Sunday, March 8
|at Brooklyn
|NBCSCH
|Jason Benetti
|Thursday, March 12
|at Orlando
|NBCSCH
|J.B. Long
|Saturday, March 14
|at Miami
|NBCSCH+
|J.B. Long
|Friday, March 20
|at San Antonio
|NBCSCH
|Adam Amin
|Saturday, March 21
|at Houston
|NBCSCH
|Adam Amin
|Monday, March 30
|at Utah
|NBCSCH
|Lisa Byington
APRIL
|Date
|Opponent
|Broadcast
|Announcer
|Friday, April 3
|at Denver
|NBCSCH
|J.B. Long
|Sunday, April 5
|at Phoenix
|NBCSCH
|Lisa Byington
|Monday, April 6
|at L.A. Clippers
|NBCSCH
|Adam Amin
|Wednesday, April 8
|at L.A. Lakers
|NBCSCH
|Adam Amin
