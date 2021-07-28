Bulls announce 2021 Preseason Schedule

by Bulls.com
Posted: Jul 28, 2021
The Chicago Bulls will play a four-game preseason schedule this season which features three home games at the United Center and one road game at Cleveland. Broadcast information for the 2021 preseason will be announced at a later date.

Season Ticket Plans are available now by calling 312-455-4000. Information on single game tickets for preseason and regular season home games will be announced closer to the release of the 2021-22 regular season schedule at a later date.

2021 Chicago Bulls Preseason Schedule
