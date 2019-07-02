Bulls Announce 2019 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League Roster

The Chicago Bulls 14-man roster for the 2019 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League will feature newly drafted rookies Coby White (No. 7 overall) and Daniel Gafford (No. 38 overall). Bulls Assistant Coach Nate Loenser will coach Chicago’s summer league team.

The Bulls begin summer league play with preliminary games on July 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers, July 7 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, July 8 against the New Orleans Pelicans and July 10 against the Charlotte Hornets. Upon the conclusion of the preliminary schedule, the Bulls will then be seeded in a tournament-style circuit that will determine the 2019 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League champion in the championship game on July 15 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Every team is guaranteed to play at least five games and as many as seven games.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019, which features all 30 NBA teams and the Chinese and Croatian National Teams, will tip off with 10 games on July 5 and continue through Monday, July 15 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. For the third consecutive year, ESPN will present every game from Las Vegas via the ESPN App, along with 43 games on its linear television networks (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU). NBA TV, co-managed by the NBA and Turner Sports, will air a record 40 games.

2019 CHICAGO BULLS MGM RESORTS NBA SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE

DATE TIME OPPONENT LOCATION July 5 6:30 p.m.* L.A. Lakers Thomas & Mack Center July 7 6:30 p.m.* Cleveland Thomas & Mack Center July 8 8:30 p.m.* New Orleans Thomas & Mack Center July 10 4:00 p.m.* Charlotte Cox Pavilion

* Times listed are Central

2019 CHICAGO BULLS MGM RESORTS NBA SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

NO. PLAYER POS HT WT DOB PRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY YRS. 0 Coby White G 6-5 185 02/16/00 North Carolina/USA R 2 Marques Townes G 6-4 208 09/03/95 Loyola/USA R 3 Shaquille Harrison G 6-4 190 10/06/93 Tulsa/USA 2 5 Justin Simon G 6-5 205 05/06/96 St. John’s/USA R 7 Jonathan Holmes F 6-9 242 12/09/92 Texas/USA R 11 Mychal Mulder G 6-4 185 06/12/94 Kentucky/USA R 12 Daniel Gafford F 6-11 233 10/01/98 Arkansas/USA R 14 Perrion Callandret G 6-2 180 04/08/95 Idaho/USA R 15 Chandler Hutchison F 6-7 197 04/26/96 Boise State/USA 1 20 Adam Mokoka G 6-5 190 07/18/98 KK Mega Bemax/France R 25 Walt Lemon Jr. G 6-3 180 07/26/92 Bradley/USA 2 28 Obi Enechionyia F 6-10 220 09/19/95 Temple/USA R 30 Tyler Hall G 6-5 210 03/25/97 Montana State/USA R 44 Rodney Purvis G 6-4 205 02/14/94 Connecticut/USA 1

SUMMER LEAGUE HEAD COACH: Nate Loenser

SUMMER LEAGUE ASSISTANT COACHES: Roy Rogers, Dean Cooper, Karen Umlauf, Henry Domercant, Chris Kent, Martin Rancik, Ben Sanders