Chicago Bulls announce 2019-20 Schedule

The Chicago Bulls will tip off their 2019-20 regular-season campaign on Oct. 23 when they travel to Charlotte to take on the Hornets at the Spectrum Center at 6 p.m. CT. Chicago will host its home opener on Oct. 26 when the defending NBA Champion Toronto Raptors make their first of two appearances in the Windy City. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

NBC Sports Chicago will be the exclusive local television home for all 82 games regular season Bulls basketball games in 2019-20. "Bulls Pregame Live" will air prior to every game on NBC Sports Chicago, with "Bulls Postgame Live" immediately following each contest. In addition – for the first time ever – every Bulls game will be live streamed. Bulls telecasts airing on NBC Sports Chicago will be made available to authenticated NBC Sports Chicago subscribers via NBCSportsChicago.com and "MyTeams by NBC Sports" app.

670 The Score, Chicago's No. 1 and most listened to sports radio station, is the Bulls' exclusive radio partner. All Bulls games can be heard on The Score and on the Radio.com app. The Score is a Radio.com sports station.

Prominent Bulls home games in 2019-20 include the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 5, the Houston Rockets on Nov. 9, the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 18 and Dec. 30, the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 6, the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 14, and the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 6.

Chicago Bulls single-game tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m. at Bulls.com and NBATickets.com. Season tickets, 22-Game Plans and 11-Game Plans are currently on sale. For season tickets or groups, call 312-455-4000 and ask for a Ticket Executive or visit Bulls.com/Tickets.

For a printable version of the Bulls' 2019-20 schedule, click here.