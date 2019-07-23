Bulls announce 2019-20 preseason schedule

The Chicago Bulls will play a five-game preseason slate this season that includes three home games at the United Center and two road games at Indiana and Toronto. Broadcast information for the 2019 preseason will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets, 22-Game Plans and 11-Game Plans are available now by calling 312-455-4000. Single game tickets for preseason and regular season home games (regular season schedule to be announced at a later date) will go on sale on Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. at Bulls.com and NBATickets.com.

2019-20 CHICAGO BULLS PRESEASON SCHEDULE