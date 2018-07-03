Bulls announce 2018 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League Roster

The Chicago Bulls roster for the 2018 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League will feature newly drafted rookies Wendell Carter Jr. and Chandler Hutchison, along with guards Ryan Arcidiacono and Antonio Blakeney, who will be making their second appearance for the Bulls at the summer tournament after completing the 2017-18 season on Two-Way contracts. The team will be coached by Bulls assistant Randy Brown, with Karen Umlauf added as an associate coach on the bench.

Umlauf has served the Bulls organization for 34 years, most recently in the role of Senior Director of Basketball Administration. She attended Northwestern University and was a member of the women’s basketball team there. Upon graduation, she played professionally in France for one season. For more information on Umlauf, her basketball background, and quotes from John Paxson, Fred Hoiberg and Umlauf, please click here.

The Bulls will tip off their summer league docket with preliminary games on July 7 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, July 8 against the Los Angeles Lakers, and July 10 against the Atlanta Hawks. Upon the conclusion of the preliminary schedule, the Bulls will then be seeded in a tournament-style circuit that will determine the 2018 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League champion in the championship game on July 17. Every team is guaranteed to play at least five games.

2018 marks the inaugural year MGM Resorts NBA Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams competing in an 82-game schedule from July 6-17 at the COX Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. For the first time, every Summer League game will air live on television, with ESPN networks and NBA TV combining to televise a record number of games. For the second consecutive year, ESPN will present every game from Las Vegas via the ESPN App, along with a record 46 games on its linear television channels (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU).