Bulls announce 2018-19 television schedule

The Chicago Bulls today released their 2018-19 television broadcast schedule. The Bulls will tip-off the season on TNT with their season opener at Philadelphia on Oct. 18. Chicago will also take on the 76ers in a nationally-televised game on ESPN at the United Center on Mar. 6. Every game for the rest of the regular season will be telecast by either NBC Sports Chicago or WGN-TV.

NBC Sports Chicago will air 45 regular season games with the network’s first telecast on Oct. 20, as Chicago takes on Detroit in its home opener at the United Center. “Bulls Pregame Live” coverage will air prior to every game on the network, while “Bulls Postgame Live” will run immediately after each game. NBC Sports Chicago will also air “Bulls Pre/Postgame Live” coverage before and after all Bulls games that are televised on other networks. Other highlights on NBC Sports Chicago’s telecast schedule include: Nov. 14 at Boston, Nov. 17 against Toronto, Dec. 1 at Houston, Dec. 7 versus Oklahoma City, Dec. 26 against Minnesota, Dec. 30 at Toronto, Jan. 11 at Golden State, Feb. 23 against Boston, against the L.A. Lakers on Mar. 12 and at Toronto on Mar. 26. Every NBC Sports Chicago Bulls telecast can also be streamed live online at NBCSportsChicago.com and via the NBC Sports app.

Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will air 35 Bulls games in 2018-19, via over-the-air broadcasts, beginning with the network’s first telecast on Oct. 26, when the Bulls travel to Charlotte to take on the Hornets. Other premiere match-ups on WGN-TV include: Oct. 29 versus Golden State, Nov. 3 versus Houston, Nov. 24 at Minnesota, Dec. 8 against Boston, Dec. 17 at Oklahoma City, Jan. 15 at the L.A. Lakers and on Mar. 30 against Toronto. WGN-TV will air The Bulls Eye pregame show prior to select games.

In addition, NBC Sports Chicago’s coverage will also include all five of Chicago’s preseason games starting with the Bulls’ game versus New Orleans on Sept. 30.