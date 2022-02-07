The Bulls And Crown Royal Team Up To Capture And Celebrate Black Joy

This season, the Bulls centered its Black History Month efforts on honoring the Black community through a celebration of Black joy. In collaboration with Crown Royal, the Bulls developed the "Black Joy Photo Series" – a collection of photos that highlight Black joy through basketball across Chicago. The Bulls and Crown Royal teamed up with local Black veteran creatives to recruit three up-and-coming photographers to capture the good happening in Chicago's Black community and the joys of being Black. Each photographer's approach to the project not only displayed the diversity of their artistic viewpoints, but also the dimensions of Black joy in our city.

Vashon Jordan Jr. (he/him/his) Vashon is a visual artist and Chicago-native. He uses photography and videography to showcase authentic stories and moments that reflect his fellow Chicagoans. During the racial uprisings in the summer of 2022, Vashon attended protests and demonstrations throughout the city to show what the Black Lives Matter movement looked like through his lens. He took his favorite of the 17,000 photos he captured that summer and created a self-published book titled "Chicago Protests: A Joyful Revolution." When asked what being a part of the Black Joy Photo Series meant to him, Vashon shared

"This project has allowed me to showcase the effortless beauty of Black people in all facets, from a mother and her two boys playing basketball after a long day of work and school to three women, who were strangers, gathering for a game of pickup basketball, to a father showing his son how to properly hold and shoot a basketball. Being a part of this project has been a great honor." To view Vashon's photography, follow him at @vashon_photo on Twitter and Instagram.

Chelsey Sinceŕray (they/them/theirs) Chelsey identifies as a documentary artist and creative from the Southside of Chicago. They create by witnessing and documenting lives in today's urban society, primarily through photography. Chelsey's artistry also extends to radio and video production with their production of "INVISIBLE Podcast Radio," a multimedia documentary platform that highlights the experience and voices of emerging artists around the world. Chelsey's previous collaborations include their participation in Toronto's The Remix Project, The Source Magazine and NIKE Chicago's "Equality" Campaign. For Chelsey, being a part of this photo series meant the world to them.

"Being a selected photographer of this year's Black History Month Game with the Bulls has given me the forefront to irradiate and document my people with my camera lens, while also being celebrated as a Black queer woman and artist of Chicago. It's the triple threat of history for me. I will be forever grateful and honored." To view Chelsey's work, follow them on Instagram at @215imgs.

Qurissy L (she/her/hers) A Westside Chicago native, Qurissy is a visual creator with a focus on photography and art direction. With a passion for documenting people, she uses her art to tell the stories and histories of Black life through portraiture, making her a natural fit or the series. Her Chicago roots made her participation in the photo series hit home.