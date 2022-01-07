THE BULLS AND BMO PARTNER FOR 4TH PRIDE NIGHT, CELEBRATING THE LGBTQIA COMMUNITY

The Bulls and BMO Harris Bank partnered for their 4th Pride Night – a highlight of the Bulls' year-long Pride initiatives to support the LGBTQIA community in Chicago – on Friday, January 7. Since 2016, the Bulls marched with BMO in Chicago's annual Pride parade and this year were excited to celebrate with fans at the United Center.

Pride Night kicked off with a pregame panel and reception with representatives from the Pat Tillman Foundation, GEP, White Claw Seltzer Works and Mike's Hard Lemonade. Panelists shared their experiences of navigating coming out with students from the Gay Straight Alliances (GSA) at Nobel Network Charter Schools, demonstrating the Bulls ongoing efforts to create inclusive spaces for LGBTQIA youth. In addition to the panel, the Bulls have partnered with Chicago Public Schools (CPS) to support the growth and development of GSAs across the city. This year, the Bulls adopted the GSA at Suder Montessori Magnet Elementary School and plan to support the annual CPS GSA Summit in June. The organization is also working on building an inclusive coaching professional development course with CPS Athletics to inform youth coaches on how to create safe spaces for LGBTQIA athletes.

The Honorary Ball Presenter for the night was Jamiece Adams, co-founder of Swish Basketball Club – Chicago's first queer, trans, BIPOC-centered basketball league and one of the Bulls' nonprofit partners. The Bulls have supported Swish through a year-long partnership, sponsoring the team's basketball tournaments at Green Street Courts and providing them with gear. In the future, the Bulls and Swish will also work together to host a training for youth coaches on how to create inclusive environments specifically for trans and nonbinary students.

At the top of the game, Bulls fans enjoyed a special National Anthem performance from the Windy City Gay Chorus and Treble Quire from Windy City Performing Arts (WCPA). WCPA is a local nonprofit organization, and its performances aim to inspire change, celebrate diversity, and honor the dignity of the LGBTQIA community.

Bulls home games are known for their unmatched entertainment during timeouts and halftime, performed by the organization's talented Bulls Entertainers, including the Luvabulls, Incredibulls and 312 Crew. But the halftime show for Pride Night was one for the books!

This year, the Bulls partnered with the pioneer of the musical theater department at Northwestern University and Broadway producer, JT Horenstien, and his husband, Tony Guerrero as the creative visionaries on the project. Both JT and Tony wrote and composed a custom music score with help from Bulls DJ, DJ Flipside, co-choregraphed the performance and designed one-of-a-kind costumes. The purpose of the show was to commemorate the LGBTQIA community's contribution to pop-culture, music and fashion and highlight drag – an authentic artform of the gay community.

Pride Night is just one of the ways the Bulls demonstrate its support for diversity, equity, inclusion, and everyone's right to be who they are. It's important to the league and organization that the LGBTQIA community feels like a welcome and celebrated part of Bulls Nation. From the Bulls family to yours – be proud, be you.