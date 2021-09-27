Bulls add center Daniel Oturu, complete Training Camp roster

The Chicago Bulls announced that the team has signed center Daniel Oturu (Oh-TOO-roo). In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Oturu (6-10, 240) was the 33rd-overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he was then traded to the L.A. Clippers the next day. With the Clippers, he averaged 1.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 5.4 minutes per game over 30 games. Oturu led the team in rebounds once, steals twice and blocks four times. He posted one double-double at Oklahoma City on May 16, 2021, with career highs of 13 points and 12 rebounds. Oturu saw action in seven of the Clippers' playoff games in 2021, scoring five points to go along with four rebounds in 16 total minutes.