BULLS ACQUIRE LONZO BALL

The Chicago Bulls have acquired guard Lonzo Ball from the New Orleans Pelicans in a sign-and-trade agreement. Chicago traded Garrett Temple (also via sign-and-trade), Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round Draft pick and cash considerations to New Orleans as part of the deal.

Ball (6-6, 190) was the No. 2-overall selection by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 and an All-Rookie Second-Team member in 2017-18. He has career averages of 11.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.51 steals over 217 games (204 starts) in four seasons with the Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans. His seven triple-doubles in his career are the seventh-most by a guard in the NBA since he entered the league in 2017-18. From his rookie year to last season, Ball has improved his field goal percentage by over five points (.360 to .414), and he has improved his 3-point percentage every season. In 2020-21, he led the Pelicans in assists (316), steals (82) and 3-pointers made (172).

Tomas Satoransky was acquired by the Bulls in a sign-and-trade with the Washington Wizards on July 7, 2019. He averaged 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists over 123 games (82 starts) with Chicago. Garrett Temple signed with the Bulls as a free agent on Nov. 27, 2020, and during his season in Chicago he averaged 7.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 56 games (25 starts).