Bulls acquire Derrick Jones Jr. in three-team trade with Portland and Cleveland

The Chicago Bulls acquired forward Derrick Jones Jr. from the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team trade that sent forward Lauri Markkanen to the Cleveland Cavaliers. As part of the transaction, Chicago will also receive a future protected first-round pick from Portland and a future second-round pick from Cleveland.



Jones (6-5, 210) appeared in 58 games (43 starts) for the Trail Blazers this season, recording averages of 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.93 blocks in 22.7 minutes. He set career highs in assists (4), blocks (3), steals (5) and tied his career high in 3-pointers made (3) in games throughout last season. The five-year NBA veteran has appeared in a total of 229 games (89 starts) during his time with Portland, the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns, posting averages of 6.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 20.2 minutes.



Jones signed with the Phoenix Suns after going undrafted out of UNLV in the 2016 NBA Draft.



Markkanen was the seventh overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves and was acquired by Chicago in a draft-night trade. Markkanen posted 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists over 221 games (195 starts).