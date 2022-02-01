Ayo Dosunmu selected to 2022 Clorox Rising Stars

The NBA announced today that Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu was named one of 12 first-year players to participate in 2022 Clorox Rising Stars, as selected by NBA assistant coaches.

The 38th-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Dosunmu has started each of the last nine contests for Chicago, and in 11 total of his 45 games played this season. As a starter, he's averaging 11.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.18 steals in 37.7 minutes per game, while shooting 57.3 percent from the field, 43.8 percent from three and 82.4 percent from the free throw line. Dosunmu became the first rookie in NBA history to record at least 20 points and 10 assists while shooting 90.0 percent from the floor (9-of-10, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc) at Boston on Jan. 15. He backed that up with a second consecutive double-double at Memphis on Jan. 17, posting 15 points and 10 rebounds, while also recording four steals. He's the first Bulls rookie to record back-to-back double-doubles since Elton Brand in April 2000. Dosunmu is one of three rookies with multiple double-digit assist games this season (Josh Giddey and Cade Cunningham), and he is the only rookie to shoot at least 50.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three (min. 35 games played). Dosunmu's overall season averages are 7.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 23.4 minutes per game.

This is the fifth season in the last seven in which the Bulls have had at least one player named to this event. The 2022 Clorox Rising Stars will be played on Friday, Feb. 18 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland as part of NBA All-Star 2022. TNT will televise the annual showcase of premier young talent at 8 p.m. CT.