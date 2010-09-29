Ask Sam mailbag | 10.01.10

The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Chicago Bulls. All opinions expressed by Sam Smith are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Chicago Bulls or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, partners, or sponsors. His sources are not known to the Bulls and he has no special access to information beyond the access and privileges that go along with being an NBA accredited member of the media.

What players do you think will come to the Bulls next? Either in trade or some sort of signing, do you see any players coming to the roster somehow?

Getting past the ridiculous notion that we trade our defensive anchor and team leader for a poor defensive small forward that's gone Hollywood and needs $20 million a year and on to questions about the?actual Chicago Bulls basketball team: how do you see the bench minutes playing out? I'm pretty sure Taj is the first big off the bench, but how do you anticipate Kurt Thomas [or maybe, 40 some odd games into the season, Asik sharing time as the next big? After the bigs it gets complicated. A big flaw of the Bulls last season is they had no reliable backup PG; Pargo just couldn't efficiently give Rose a breather. I think gambling on Watson was fine because he has no sense of entitlement having gone the route that he went. Korver will clearly come back down to earth after we payed him for a record setting season, but is he in a time share with Lu or Ronnie? Is there a way we can prevent Bogans from ever seeing the floor? Teams like the Celtics and Suns were able to surprise some people last year thanks to some big nights from the bench.

You and I and management may be the only ones, but I am glad Deng is still around. Sure it's always love-hate with a guy when several of the best players in the league play his same position, but it's like I read in an F. Scott Fitgerald book: something like, you can look around and still want other girls but at some point you realize you're not breaking up with your girl, whatever her flaws, because she's your girl, and you'd miss those flaws if you were with someone else. I feel that way with Deng. He's our guy, at this point, for better or worse. They can trade him, but not the season after they cleaned house so that I hardly recognize the team, and not with Noah at the same time so I will be cheering for a mercenary army of soul-less millionaires.

At first I was with the Bulls regarding the no trade for Melo because Denver wants Noah in return, but now I am kind of having a change of heart seeing how he's reacting to this extension. The Bulls in my opinion have done everything possible to show their loyalty to him, now its time for Noah to return the favor. Its crazy how he thinks he is supposed to recieve somewhere in the area of a $10 million per year salary increase, I think by the Bulls reluctance to trade him for a "Carmelo Anthony" type player did him no good, its got him thinking he's worth way more than he's worth. The Bulls should learn from past mistakes (Luol Deng) a player should atleast make an All Star team, most improved or some type of award for a substantial [increase] as he is asking for, he at least [has to] be more of a threat on both ends. If you are listening, take the deal.

I just read an article on Hoops World that Noah's representatives are pushing for an extension worth $70 million over 5 years, and I have to say the absurdity of that number boggles my mind. Consider the following: Rajon Rondo signed an extension worth 5 years and $55 million and is considered a borderline franchise player. Andrew Bogut (borderline franchise player) signed a contract extension last year for 5 years and $60 million and is every bit as valuable to the Bucks as Noah is to the Bulls. Here are figures for some other young players who are at or close to Noah's caliber, play the same position, and signed contract extensions in the recent past: Anderson Varejao 5 years $40 million, Andris Biedrins 5 years $45 million, Chris Kaman 5 years $53 million, Al Jefferson 5 years $65 million, LaMarcus Aldridge 5 years $65 million. The highest number there is 5 years $65 million signed by Aldridge (last year) and Jefferson (2 years ago). Its fair to say that Noah compares favorably with those two considering his age, past performance, and the reoccurring plantar fasciitis injury, so the most the Bulls should be willing to pay would be 5 years and $65 million (which in my opinion is still $5 million more than fair value, but hey its just the NBA). Therefore if talks remain at a standstill and Noah's people keep pushing for an extension worth $14 or $15 million a year, (as much as I hate to see it happen) I think it would be in the Bulls' best interest to trade Noah for Melo. If there is anything we learned from the Deng negotiations, its that the worst thing you can do as an NBA franchise is overpay for players who are very good but not franchise caliber. Once a player is perceived as being overpaid, no matter how well he performs, he becomes a pariah and an untradable asset (case in point Luol Deng). Do you think the Bulls have learned from their past mistakes and will pull the trigger on a deal if contract talks turn sour and the organization is unable reach an agreement with Noah. I know the Bulls still control Noah for 2 more years, but its technically only one year, since his trade value will plummet next year because he would be only a year away from unrestricted free agency and could bolt any team that acquires him.

There is one thing I don't understand through these negotiations with Noah. The figures I've been hearing are that the Bulls are offering 5 years $60 million while Noah wants 5 years $70 million give or take on both. Now my question is, people often talk about how contracts are not just about the money, but about the respect. It's the reason why the best player on a team wants to make the most and why players feel insulted when they are lowballed. Now what greater sign of respect is there than the Bulls refusing to even discuss Noah in a deal for an arguably top 5 player and definitely a top 10 player. Doesn't that act of loyalty on the Bulls part take care of Noah?

What Noah gives you for $4M a year is great, what he'd give you for $8-$10 million is still acceptable, but if you're paying him $12+ million then I would expect more than 55 games or so to go along with 10 points, 10 rebounds and hustle.

What we have here is a classic case of the Bulls overvaluing their young talent and no I am not talking about the Kobe rumors. In addition, we are now going to overpay Noah because we have committed to him by not trading him. His contract will look like Deng's in a few years and we will be in the same position with him as we are now in with Deng. This team never seems to learn. Again, its overvaluing young talent and being loyal to a fault. Noah is talented yes but he has a ceiling. He has chronic issues with his feet and he will miss games believe me. He is slightly overpaid at 5 years $57 million - too much long term commitment for a limited player if you ask me. At 5 years $65 mllion or 5 years $70 million - he is way overpaid and will be a bad contract in two years. I would take Anthony in his prime at 3 years $65 million any day over Noah at 5 years $65 million.

What about taking a shot at a trade for Jamal Crawford? After all, he does want to be traded and he fills that 3 point shooting void we very much need.

Just wanted to see if you had any thoughts on the possibility that Joe Dumars may have gotten wind of the "Big Three" to Miami a year ago (2009) when he decided to sign Charlie Villanueva and Ben Gordon, and possibly even earlier with the Iverson/Billups trade. The signings/trade never made a ton of sense to me because they already had a SG who could play defense, and Villanueva/Iverson just never seemed like he fit the Pistons culture. It seems like they were signings made by a GM who knew his team didn't have a shot at landing any of the big free agents and figured it would be better to spend the money now, than to wait and be left out.

Why aren't the Grizzlies getting any respect? The Grizzlies made a 16 game improvement last year, and if not for the AI fiasco plus blowing games in incredible fashion, the Grizzlies would have won at least 6 games more last year. It appears the national media expect the Suns, Jazz, and Thunder to be as good if not better than last year, and teams like the Warriors, Kings, and Bucks are expected to much better. But the Grizzlies are expected to regress. Why? The younger starters are back, Zach Randolph is playing for a contract, and the weakness of the team, the bench has improved from last year. The Grizzlies didn't win with smoke and mirrors last year. Why wouldn't they be a playoff contender in the West?

I'm not sure why the Bullies aren't taking advantage of this Carmelo situation. It's pretty clear that Donnie Walsh is the Shaq of GMs. Had his prime a decade or so ago, but is currently second tier at best — a step up from Isaiah but not in the top half of GMs. Walsh would kill for Carmelo, so why don't the Bulls help make it happen? Bulls get Gallinari (or) Chandler.

I've had it with the talks of Anthony coming to Chicago. I am one who believes the Nuggets will want too much. So I propose we make a trade for Danny Granger of the Pacers instead. He's just as good as a scorer and seems more readily available to the Bulls.

I'm glad to hear you shoot down the Melo-to-Chicago rumors, because I'm excited for the trade deadline possibilities of this Bulls team. By then, all the free agents they signed will be elegible to be traded, and I think Charlotte will make it clear they are a lottery team. Do you think the Bulls will consider trading that pick from Charlotte, and who might be available at shooting guard at that time? My personal favorite potential trade target would be OJ Mayo, who can defend and can shoot the 3.

I know it's old news, but why do people keep saying the Bulls struck out on free agency? Everybody keeps putting Chris Bosh on the same level as Lebron James and Dwyane Wade and trying to sell the fact that it was a "Big Three" to people. They make it seem like the Bulls "settled" for Carlos Boozer when in reality Boozer has always been a double-double player and he's done it while being the second option on a winning team in the West. Bosh has only averaged a double-double twice in his career and one of those years, he averaged about 9.7 rpg and it was rounded up. He did all this while being the main option in Toronto for a team that couldn't make the playoffs in the weak East and people say that he's hands down better than Boozer. There was no "Big Three" this summer. There was Lebron, D-Wade, and then everybody else. Bosh, Stoudemire, and Boozer are all different players but are all equal in terms of their value to a winning team. Bosh doesn't deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as those other two. The Bulls had a great pickup with Carlos Boozer.

Sam: I wrote about that Thursday on Bulls.com and am fine with the Boozer pickup as I was never that high on Bosh or Stoudemire, either. Health, obviously, is the key. I mentioned in passing at media day to Noah something about not winning in free agency, and he quickly said they did. So there! The point is the community a year ago believed if the team didn't get LeBron, Wade and/or Bosh it would be a disaster. Frankly, I never, ever hear that now despite the Bulls not getting what everyone believed was their top priorities. I sense an interest leaning toward excitement about this team and a feeling that associating with James and Wade would make you need a shower. I'm not sure if they came here people would be upset. But for now most seem excited to see just what the Bulls have.

Is it just me, or are we being overlooked? The whole basketball world seems to be focusing on everyone else but the Bulls. Analysts bring up the Heat for obvious reasons. Then, after the Heat, most analysts put the Magic, the Celtics, and finally the Hawks/the Bulls. It's hard for me to imagine how we won't be in the top 3 in the East next year. The fact that were put in the same spot, or behind the Hawks is such an insult. They should greatly benefit from, what seems to be Thib's more disciplined coaching style. Compared to Vinny's relaxed style of play, with virtually no offensive system. With Noah, Taj, and Boozer in the post the Bull's have one of the best front courts in the NBA, maybe the best rebounding front court in the NBA. And they have Derrick Rose, who I could honestly see finishing top 5 in MVP voting this year. I'm looking for his numbers to jump similar to the way Wade's did when the Heat acquired Shaq in '04. I figure a front court of Noah, Taj, and Boozer is at least as good as a 32 year old Shaq and Udonis Haslem. Boozer was right to say that anything less than a championship would be selling the Bulls short. I am really expecting at least 1 finals appearance from this team in the next 3 years, and at least 1 championship in 5. Am I setting the bar too high for the new-look Bulls?

Given that no major moves are made, what should our expectations be this season? I'm expecting 50+ wins, 4th seed or better, and at least reaching the 2nd round of the playoffs. To me, any less will be reasonable cause for disappointment.

Is Brain Scalabrine a trading piece or his is he a legit pick up? If he is a legit pickup will he fit in with our team?

Just wondering if any of these names are signing anywhere: Michael Finley, Jerty Stackhouse, DJ Mbenga?

I wonder what you think of the new rules regarding technical fouls and arguing with the refs. It seems to me the NBA intentionally made this more complicated and subjective than necessary. The result will be the usual inconsistency across players, time during the game, and refs. it shouldn't be a judgment call. Wouldn't it be more simple for the rule to be: No talking to the ref, ever, about anything? Only the coach can talk to a ref. Things like shouting "come on!" or slapping one's arm, or holding up one's hands in disgust at a bad call are perfectly fine they don't waste time. Every sport lets players express anger at calls. It's the arguing and complaining that are crazy in the NBA.

Jim has a three year contract. At end of 2010-11 season has two years left. 2011-12 season doesn't happen due to labor strike. How many years are left on his contract at start of 2012-13 season when play resumes?

